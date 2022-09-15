Chase Rogal, Austin Elliot

Cambria Heights’ Chase Rogal, left, send a pass in front of Conemaugh Township’s Austin Elliot during an inter-conference match in Davidsville, PA., Tuesday, Sept.13, 2022.

 By John Rucosky
jrucosky@tribdem.com

Football

High School

Ligonier Valley at Apollo-Ridge, 7 p.m.

Clear Spring at Berlin Brothersvalley, 7 p.m.

Central Cambria at Chestnut Ridge, 7 p.m.

Meyersdale at Conemaugh Township, 7 p.m.

Central at Forest Hills, 7 p.m.

Bishop McCort at Greater Johnstown, 7 p.m.

Cambria Heights at Marion Center, 7 p.m.

Windber at North Star, 7 p.m.

Bishop Guilfoyle at Penn Cambria, 7 p.m.

Portage at Purchase Line, 7 p.m.

Westmont Hilltop at Richland, 7 p.m.

Bedford at Somerset, 7 p.m.

Northern Cambria at United Valley, at Blacklick Valley, 7 p.m.

Soccer

High School Boys

HOPE for Hyndman at Rockwood, 4 p.m.

Volleyball

College Women

Butler County Community College at Penn Highlands Community College, 6 p.m.

California (Pa.) at Pitt-Johnstown, 7 p.m.

Allegheny Gator Invitational

Mount Aloysius at Allegheny, 5 p.m.

Mount Aloysius vs. Fredonia State, 7 p.m.

Gata Challenge

St. Francis vs. Chattanooga, at Statesboro, Ga., noon

St. Francis at Georgia Southern, 6:30 p.m.

