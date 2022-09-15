Football
High School
Ligonier Valley at Apollo-Ridge, 7 p.m.
Clear Spring at Berlin Brothersvalley, 7 p.m.
Central Cambria at Chestnut Ridge, 7 p.m.
Meyersdale at Conemaugh Township, 7 p.m.
Central at Forest Hills, 7 p.m.
Bishop McCort at Greater Johnstown, 7 p.m.
Cambria Heights at Marion Center, 7 p.m.
Windber at North Star, 7 p.m.
Bishop Guilfoyle at Penn Cambria, 7 p.m.
Portage at Purchase Line, 7 p.m.
Westmont Hilltop at Richland, 7 p.m.
Bedford at Somerset, 7 p.m.
Northern Cambria at United Valley, at Blacklick Valley, 7 p.m.
Soccer
High School Boys
HOPE for Hyndman at Rockwood, 4 p.m.
Volleyball
College Women
Butler County Community College at Penn Highlands Community College, 6 p.m.
California (Pa.) at Pitt-Johnstown, 7 p.m.
Allegheny Gator Invitational
Mount Aloysius at Allegheny, 5 p.m.
Mount Aloysius vs. Fredonia State, 7 p.m.
Gata Challenge
St. Francis vs. Chattanooga, at Statesboro, Ga., noon
St. Francis at Georgia Southern, 6:30 p.m.
