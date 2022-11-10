John Paul Kromka

 

Pitt-Johnstown’s John Paul Kromka drives to the hoop during a PSAC game against Edinboro, in Johnstown, PA., Monday, Jan.17, 2022.

 By John Rucosky
jrucosky@tribdem.com

Basketball

College Men

Butler County Community College at Pennsylvania Highlands Community College, 6 p.m.

Pitt-Johnstown Tip-Off Classic

Charleston vs. Lock Haven, 5 p.m.

West Virginia Wesleyan at Pitt-Johnstown, 7 p.m.

Football

High School

District 7 Playoffs

Class 2A Quarterfinal

(7) Ligonier Valley vs. (2) Beaver Falls, at Geneva College, 7 p.m.

Hockey

College

Pitt-Johnstown at Akron, 9:10 p.m.

Volleyball

College Women

St. Francis at Central Connecticut State, 5 p.m.

