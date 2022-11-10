Basketball
College Men
Butler County Community College at Pennsylvania Highlands Community College, 6 p.m.
Pitt-Johnstown Tip-Off Classic
Charleston vs. Lock Haven, 5 p.m.
West Virginia Wesleyan at Pitt-Johnstown, 7 p.m.
Football
High School
District 7 Playoffs
Class 2A Quarterfinal
(7) Ligonier Valley vs. (2) Beaver Falls, at Geneva College, 7 p.m.
Hockey
College
Pitt-Johnstown at Akron, 9:10 p.m.
Volleyball
College Women
St. Francis at Central Connecticut State, 5 p.m.
