Baseball
High School
District 6 Tournament
Class 2A Quarterfinals
(7) Homer-Center at (2) Mount Union, noon
(8) United at (1) Bald Eagle Area, 4 p.m.
(6) West Branch at (3) Marion Center, 4 p.m.
Class 3A First Round
(6) Huntingdon at (3) Philipsburg-Osceola, 4 p.m.
(7) Penn Cambria at (2) Central, 4 p.m.
(5) Tyrone vs. (4) Westmont Hilltop, at Sargent's Stadium at the Point, 7 p.m.
Regular Season
McConnellsburg at Conemaugh Township, 3 p.m.
Somerset at Greater Johnstown, 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.