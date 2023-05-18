Baseball glove and bat

Baseball

High School

District 6 Tournament

Class 2A Quarterfinals

(7) Homer-Center at (2) Mount Union, noon

(8) United at (1) Bald Eagle Area, 4 p.m.

(6) West Branch at (3) Marion Center, 4 p.m.

Class 3A First Round

(6) Huntingdon at (3) Philipsburg-Osceola, 4 p.m.

(7) Penn Cambria at (2) Central, 4 p.m.

(5) Tyrone vs. (4) Westmont Hilltop, at Sargent's Stadium at the Point, 7 p.m.

Regular Season

McConnellsburg at Conemaugh Township, 3 p.m.

Somerset at Greater Johnstown, 7 p.m.

