Baseball
American Legion
Cambria County League
Semifinal Series (Best-of-3)
(1) Hollidaysburg at (4) Northern Cambria, 6 p.m.
(2) St. Michael at (3) Somerset , 6 p.m.
Johnstown Collegiate League
Mainline Pharmacy vs. Laurel Auto Group, Mount Aloysius, 5:30 p.m.
Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors vs. Martella's Pharmacy, Roxbury Park, 5:30 p.m.
Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors vs. "O", Roxbury Park, 7:45 p.m.
Prospect League
West Virginia at Johnstown, 7 p.m.
