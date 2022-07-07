Baseball glove and bat

Baseball

American Legion

Cambria County League

Semifinal Series (Best-of-3)

(1) Hollidaysburg at (4) Northern Cambria, 6 p.m.

(2) St. Michael at (3) Somerset , 6 p.m.

Johnstown Collegiate League

Mainline Pharmacy vs. Laurel Auto Group, Mount Aloysius, 5:30 p.m.

Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors vs. Martella's Pharmacy, Roxbury Park, 5:30 p.m.

Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors vs. "O", Roxbury Park, 7:45 p.m.

Prospect League

West Virginia at Johnstown, 7 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you