Basketball
College Women
Mount Aloysius at Wilson, 7 p.m.
High School Boys
Chestnut Ridge at Bishop Carroll, 6 p.m.
Greater Johnstown at Bishop McCort, 6 p.m.
Berlin Brothersvalley at North Star, 6 p.m.
River Valley at Northern Cambria, 6 p.m.
Marion Center at Portage, 6 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Riverview, 6 p.m.
Blacklick Valley at Rockwood, 6 p.m.
Conemaugh Valley at Salisbury-Elk Lick, 6 p.m.
Ferndale at Shanksville-Stonycreek, 6 p.m.
Ron Davidson Roundball Classic
Penn Cambria vs. Conemaugh Township, 6 p.m.
Cambria Heights at Central Cambria, 8 p.m.
High School Girls
Northern Cambria at Conemaugh Valley, 6 p.m.
Blacklick Valley at Greater Johnstown (varsity only), 6 p.m.
Bishop Carroll at Huntingdon, 6 p.m.
Valley at Ligonier Valley, 6 p.m.
Big Spring Tournament
Portage vs. Steelton-Highspire, 3:30 p.m.
Biglerville at Big Spring, 6:30 p.m.
Chestnut Ridge Tournament
Purchase Line vs. Conemaugh Township, 6 p.m.
Tussey Mountain at Chestnut Ridge, 8 p.m.
Rifle
High School
North Star at Turkeyfoot Valley, 2:30 p.m.
Wrestling
College
Pitt-Johnstown at Ashland, 7 p.m.
High School
United at Central Cambria, 7 p.m.
Bishop McCort at Walsh Jesuit Tournament
