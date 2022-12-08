Jenna Burkett

Portage’s Jenna Burkett lays up a shot inside the Somerset defense during the Art Burkett Memorial Tournament in Portage, PA., Friday, Dec.2, 2022.

 By John Rucosky
jrucosky@tribdem.com

Basketball

College Women

Mount Aloysius at Wilson, 7 p.m.

High School Boys

Chestnut Ridge at Bishop Carroll, 6 p.m.

Greater Johnstown at Bishop McCort, 6 p.m.

Berlin Brothersvalley at North Star, 6 p.m.

River Valley at Northern Cambria, 6 p.m.

Marion Center at Portage, 6 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Riverview, 6 p.m.

Blacklick Valley at Rockwood, 6 p.m.

Conemaugh Valley at Salisbury-Elk Lick, 6 p.m.

Ferndale at Shanksville-Stonycreek, 6 p.m.

Ron Davidson Roundball Classic

Penn Cambria vs. Conemaugh Township, 6 p.m.

Cambria Heights at Central Cambria, 8 p.m.

High School Girls

Northern Cambria at Conemaugh Valley, 6 p.m.

Blacklick Valley at Greater Johnstown (varsity only), 6 p.m.

Bishop Carroll at Huntingdon, 6 p.m.

Valley at Ligonier Valley, 6 p.m.

Big Spring Tournament

Portage vs. Steelton-Highspire, 3:30 p.m.

Biglerville at Big Spring, 6:30 p.m.

Chestnut Ridge Tournament

Purchase Line vs. Conemaugh Township, 6 p.m.

Tussey Mountain at Chestnut Ridge, 8 p.m.

Rifle

High School

North Star at Turkeyfoot Valley, 2:30 p.m.

Wrestling

College

Pitt-Johnstown at Ashland, 7 p.m.

High School

United at Central Cambria, 7 p.m.

Bishop McCort at Walsh Jesuit Tournament

