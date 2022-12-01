Basketball
High School Boys
Mountain Cat Invitational
Richland vs. Greater Latrobe, 6 p.m.
Berlin Brothersvalley vs. Hollidaysburg, 7:30 p.m.
Pine Grill Roundball Classic
Everett vs. North Star, 6:30 p.m.
Shanksville-Stonycreek at Somerset, 8 p.m.
Redbank Valley Tournament
Bishop McCort vs. West Shamokin, 6 p.m.
Jamestown at Redbank Valley, 7:30 p.m.
River Valley Tournament
Windber vs. Penns Manor, 6 p.m.
Mount Pleasant at River Valley, 7:30 p.m.
United Tournament
Ligonier Valley vs. Derry Area, 6 p.m.
Westmont Hilltop Tournament
Portage vs. Bishop Walsh, 6 p.m.
Bishop Carroll at Westmont Hilltop, 8 p.m.
Non-Tournament
Blacklick Valley at Glendale, 6 p.m.
Southern Fulton at Meyersdale, 6 p.m.
Johnstown Christian at Ferndale, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls
Art Burkett Memorial Tournament
Penn Cambria vs. Claysburg-Kimmel, 6 p.m.
Somerset vs. Portage, 7:30 p.m.
Forest Hills Tip-Off Tournament
Homer-Center vs. North Star, 6 p.m.
Conemaugh Valley at Forest Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana Tournament
Norwin vs. Marion Center, 3:30 p.m.
Bishop McCort at Indiana, 6:45 p.m.
Jefferson-Morgan Tournament
Ligionier Valley vs. Bethlehem Center, 4 p.m.
River Valley Tournament
Cambria Heights vs. Greater Latrobe, 6:30 p.m.
50th Annual Windber Area Athletic Boosters Association Tournament
United vs. Everett, 6:30 p.m.
Lakeview vs. Windber, 8 p.m.
Non-Tournament
Glendale at Blacklick Valley, 6 p.m.
Johnstown Christian at Ferndale, 6 p.m.
Bedford at Northern Bedford County, 6 p.m.
Meyersdale at Southern Fulton, 6 p.m.
Wrestling
High School
Berlin Brothersvalley, Meyersdale at Inter-County Conference Tournament, Claysburg-Kimmel, 4 p.m.
