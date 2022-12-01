Patrick Haigh, Sam Penna

Bishop Guilfoyle’s Patrick Haigh, left, pressures Richland’s Sam Penna during a PIAA District 6 Class 3A championship game in Ebensburg, PA., Wednesday, Mar.2, 2022.

 By John Rucosky
jrucosky@tribdem.com

Basketball

High School Boys

Mountain Cat Invitational

Richland vs. Greater Latrobe, 6 p.m.

Berlin Brothersvalley vs. Hollidaysburg, 7:30 p.m.

Pine Grill Roundball Classic

Everett vs. North Star, 6:30 p.m.

Shanksville-Stonycreek at Somerset, 8 p.m.

Redbank Valley Tournament

Bishop McCort vs. West Shamokin, 6 p.m.

Jamestown at Redbank Valley, 7:30 p.m.

River Valley Tournament

Windber vs. Penns Manor, 6 p.m.

Mount Pleasant at River Valley, 7:30 p.m.

United Tournament

Ligonier Valley vs. Derry Area, 6 p.m.

Westmont Hilltop Tournament

Portage vs. Bishop Walsh, 6 p.m.

Bishop Carroll at Westmont Hilltop, 8 p.m.

Non-Tournament

Blacklick Valley at Glendale, 6 p.m.

Southern Fulton at Meyersdale, 6 p.m.

Johnstown Christian at Ferndale, 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls

Art Burkett Memorial Tournament

Penn Cambria vs. Claysburg-Kimmel, 6 p.m.

Somerset vs. Portage, 7:30 p.m.

Forest Hills Tip-Off Tournament

Homer-Center vs. North Star, 6 p.m.

Conemaugh Valley at Forest Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana Tournament

Norwin vs. Marion Center, 3:30 p.m.

Bishop McCort at Indiana, 6:45 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan Tournament

Ligionier Valley vs. Bethlehem Center, 4 p.m.

River Valley Tournament

Cambria Heights vs. Greater Latrobe, 6:30 p.m.

50th Annual Windber Area Athletic Boosters Association Tournament

United vs. Everett, 6:30 p.m.

Lakeview vs. Windber, 8 p.m.

Non-Tournament

Glendale at Blacklick Valley, 6 p.m.

Johnstown Christian at Ferndale, 6 p.m.

Bedford at Northern Bedford County, 6 p.m.

Meyersdale at Southern Fulton, 6 p.m.

Wrestling

High School

Berlin Brothersvalley, Meyersdale at Inter-County Conference Tournament, Claysburg-Kimmel, 4 p.m.

