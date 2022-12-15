Bria Bair, Addison Schirato

Bishop McCort’s Bria Bair (right) takes pressure from Forest Hills’ Addison Schirato during a Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference game in Sidman, PA., Wednesday, Dec.14, 2022.

 By John Rucosky
jrucosky@tribdem.com

Basketball

College Men

Mount Aloysius at Bethany, 7 p.m.

High School Boys

Richland at Bishop Guilfoyle, 6 p.m.

Homer-Center at Cambria Heights, 6 p.m.

Bishop Carroll at Central, 6 p.m.

Forest Hills at Greater Johnstown, 6 p.m.

Deer Lakes at Ligonier Valley, 6 p.m.

Northern Garrett at Meyersdale, 6 p.m.

Bedford at Penn Cambria, 6 p.m.

River Valley at Portage, 6 p.m.

Bishop McCort at Somerset, 6 p.m.

Northern Cambria at United, 6 p.m.

Windber at Westmont Hilltop, 6 p.m.

Harmony at Ferndale, 7:30 p.m.

Hollidaysburg Tournament

Chestnut Ridge vs. DuBois, 6 p.m.

High School Girls

Penn Cambria at Bedford, 6 p.m.

Central at Bishop Carroll, 6 p.m.

Somerset at Bishop McCort, 6 p.m.

Chestnut Ridge at Central Cambria, 6 p.m.

Rockwood at Conemaugh Valley, 6 p.m.

Harmony at Ferndale, 6 p.m.

Greater Johnstown at Forest Hills, 6 p.m.

Shade at North Star, 6 p.m.

Bishop Guilfoyle at Richland, 6 p.m.

Berlin Brothersvalley at Windber, 6 p.m.

Turkeyfoot Valley at Blacklick Valley, 6:45 p.m.

Rifle

High School

Meyersdale at Rockwood, 2:30 p.m.

Salisbury-Elk Lick at Portage, 4 p.m.

Swimming

High School

Homer-Center at Ligonier Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Wrestling

High School

Chestnut Ridge at King of the Mountain Tournament

Bedford, Berlin Brothersvalley, Central Cambria, Conemaugh Township, Forest Hills, Ligonier Valley, Penn Cambria, Richland, Somerset, Westmont Hilltop at Panther Holiday Classic, Mount Aloysius, 10:30 a.m.

