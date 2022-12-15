Basketball
College Men
Mount Aloysius at Bethany, 7 p.m.
High School Boys
Richland at Bishop Guilfoyle, 6 p.m.
Homer-Center at Cambria Heights, 6 p.m.
Bishop Carroll at Central, 6 p.m.
Forest Hills at Greater Johnstown, 6 p.m.
Deer Lakes at Ligonier Valley, 6 p.m.
Northern Garrett at Meyersdale, 6 p.m.
Bedford at Penn Cambria, 6 p.m.
River Valley at Portage, 6 p.m.
Bishop McCort at Somerset, 6 p.m.
Northern Cambria at United, 6 p.m.
Windber at Westmont Hilltop, 6 p.m.
Harmony at Ferndale, 7:30 p.m.
Hollidaysburg Tournament
Chestnut Ridge vs. DuBois, 6 p.m.
High School Girls
Penn Cambria at Bedford, 6 p.m.
Central at Bishop Carroll, 6 p.m.
Somerset at Bishop McCort, 6 p.m.
Chestnut Ridge at Central Cambria, 6 p.m.
Rockwood at Conemaugh Valley, 6 p.m.
Harmony at Ferndale, 6 p.m.
Greater Johnstown at Forest Hills, 6 p.m.
Shade at North Star, 6 p.m.
Bishop Guilfoyle at Richland, 6 p.m.
Berlin Brothersvalley at Windber, 6 p.m.
Turkeyfoot Valley at Blacklick Valley, 6:45 p.m.
Rifle
High School
Meyersdale at Rockwood, 2:30 p.m.
Salisbury-Elk Lick at Portage, 4 p.m.
Swimming
High School
Homer-Center at Ligonier Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Wrestling
High School
Chestnut Ridge at King of the Mountain Tournament
Bedford, Berlin Brothersvalley, Central Cambria, Conemaugh Township, Forest Hills, Ligonier Valley, Penn Cambria, Richland, Somerset, Westmont Hilltop at Panther Holiday Classic, Mount Aloysius, 10:30 a.m.
