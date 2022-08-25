Football
High School
McCort-Carroll at Bedford, 7 p.m.
Meyersdale at Curwensville, 7 p.m.
Penn Cambria at Greater Johnstown, 7 p.m.
United Valley at Homer-Center, 7 p.m.
Conemaugh Township at North Star, 7 p.m.
Cambria Heights at Northern Cambria, 7 p.m.
Forest Hills at Richland, 7 p.m.
Portage at River Valley, 7 p.m.
Chestnut Ridge at Somerset, 7 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Springdale, 7 p.m.
Central Cambria at Westmont Hilltop, 7 p.m.
Soccer
High School Boys
Rockwood at Bishop Walsh, 4 p.m.
High School Girls
Southern Fulton at Rockwood, 4 p.m.
Volleyball
College Women
Fairmont State University Tournament
Pitt-Johnstown vs. Walsh, at Fairmont, W.Va., 3 p.m.
Red Flash Classic
Gardner-Webb at St. Francis, 7 p.m.
