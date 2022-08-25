Westmont Hilltop School District | Price Field Dedication Ceremony

Mason Danchanko, 8, of Johnstown, takes a look up as the lights kick on during a dedication ceremony of the school’s newly renovated Price Field in Westmont Borough on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022.

 By Thomas Slusser
tslusser@tribdem.com

Football

High School

McCort-Carroll at Bedford, 7 p.m.

Meyersdale at Curwensville, 7 p.m.

Penn Cambria at Greater Johnstown, 7 p.m.

United Valley at Homer-Center, 7 p.m.

Conemaugh Township at North Star, 7 p.m.

Cambria Heights at Northern Cambria, 7 p.m.

Forest Hills at Richland, 7 p.m.

Portage at River Valley, 7 p.m.

Chestnut Ridge at Somerset, 7 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Springdale, 7 p.m.

Central Cambria at Westmont Hilltop, 7 p.m.

Soccer

High School Boys

Rockwood at Bishop Walsh, 4 p.m.

High School Girls

Southern Fulton at Rockwood, 4 p.m.

Volleyball

College Women

Fairmont State University Tournament

Pitt-Johnstown vs. Walsh, at Fairmont, W.Va., 3 p.m.

Red Flash Classic

Gardner-Webb at St. Francis, 7 p.m.

