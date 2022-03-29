Hockey | Area players to compete for national title in Los Angeles
Seven players with ties to the Laurel Mountain Hockey League or the region are part of the Armstrong Arrows 18-Under team that qualified for USA Hockey’s National Championship event in Los Angeles from Thursday to Monday.
Westmont Hilltop High School players Aiden Rice, Anthony Marano and Kyle Replogle join Central Cambria’s Braden Sweeney, Hollidaysburg’s Zach Dunlap and Altoona’s Brock Vancas on the Arrows team that will compete in a pool of 12 squads in the national championship event.
Indiana High product Ethan Agnello also is on the team coached by his father Steve Agnello.
Other teams will represent Alaska, Connecticut, Missouri, New Hampshire, Maine, Maryland North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Washington.
Gymnastics | Uzelac’s Fenchak advances to Level 9 regional event
Jailyn Fenchak of Uzelac Gymnastics advanced out of the Level 9 Pennsylvania meet held on Saturday in State College.
Fenchak, 14, a Nanty Glo resident and a freshman at Cambria County Christian School, qualified for the regional competition on April 21-24 at the Miller Center in Lewisburg.
She posted a 34.05 all-around score. Fenchak had an 8.475 vault, 8.525 bars, 8.2 beam and 8.825 floor routine.
Nationals will be held May 5-8 in New York.
Swimming | Johnstown YMCA's Kohan wins state title
Rylee Kohan, 12, of Westmont, earned the Pennsylvania YMCA Swimming Championship in the 50-yard backstroke event during competition March 24 to 26 in York.
Representing the Greater Johnstown YMCA, Kohan also attained second place in the 50-yard freestyle; third place in the 100-yard IM and 100-yard backstroke; fourth place in the 200-yard freestyle and 100-yard freestyle; and 11th place in the 50-yard breaststroke.
She is coached by Denny Hartnett.
