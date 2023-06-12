Baseball
JCBL
Monday
The Hill Group 4, Mainline Pharmacy 3: In Ebensburg, Connor Lindsey had two doubles and drove in three runs as The Hill Group earned a comeback victory.
Mainline Pharmacy took a 3-0 first inning advantage at Central Cambria High School. But The Hill Group tallied two runs in both the second and sixth innings.
Carson Modrak had two hits with one run and one run batted in for The Hill Group.
Mainline Pharmacy’s Alex Glumac had a double and scored a run.
Laurel Auto Group 6, O 5 (8): In Monday’s early game at Sargent’s Stadium, Chris Slatt hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the eighth inning as Laurel Auto Group outlasted O.
Jackson Kozlovac had a double for Laurel Auto Group. Nick Roell and Wade Plowman each ahd a hit and drove in two runs for the winners.
Devin Kreger had a home run and two RBIs for O. Branden Kanick had two hits. Matt Luchovick and had a double and two RBIs, and Anthony Maseto doubled for O.
Prospect League
Mill Rats 7, Kings 5: In Springfield, Ohio, Johnstown built a six-run advantage and then held off a Champion City comeback attempt to win its third straight game in the first game of a doubleheader on Monday night.
Jalen Freeman smacked a three-run homer in the second inning, and Tyler Quade hit a run-scoring single and Randy Carlo had a two-run double in the fourth to give the Mill Rats a 6-0 lead.
Champion City got back in the game via Carson Wormer's run-scoring single and a two-run double by Calin Smith in the bottom of the fourth.
Johnstown added insurance on Quade's second run-scoring single of the opener.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.