Football
Penna, Shuster part of Tremendous Twenty-Five Team
Mr. Pa. Football named two area players to its 2022 Tremendous Twenty-Five Small School (Class 1A to 3A) squad.
Richland High School senior Sam Penna was named to the team as an athlete-quarterback-wide receiver-cornerback.
Penna completed 131 of 192 passes for 2,114 yards and 24 touchdowns as Richland won its first 11 games and claimed the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference championship. He had 37 tackles and an interception on defense for the District 6 Class 2A semifinalist Rams.
Windber High School senior John Shuster was tabbed as a running back and linebacker.
The Ramblers won the District 5 Class 1A title as Shuster rushed for an area-best 2,669 yards and 38 touchdowns for 11-2 Windber and finished his career with 6,720 rushing yards and 100 TDs.
Nominations for the 2022 Mr. PA Football Awards opened in mid-November and were accepted through Jan. 5. The Mr. PA Football Awards will be presented on March 11.
