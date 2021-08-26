Mill Rats’ Newbert named Prospect League all-star
Johnstown Mill Rats designated hitter-outfielder Ben Newbert was named a Prospect League Eastern Conference All-Star.
Newbert earned the postseason award after batting .397 (60-for-151) in 41 games on the inaugural Mill Rats team in the wooden bat, collegiate league. The Bloomsburg University product had 10 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 38 RBIs.
The Mill Rats, who went 24-34 and missed the playoffs in the inaugural season, also announced on Twitter that field manager Parker Lynn has been named an assistant coach at Seton Hill University, a NCAA Division II team in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference.
The team later Tweeted that pitching coach Scotty Bateman has been named pitching coach and recruiting coordinator at Florida State College at Jacksonville.
Mill Rats GM Brennan Mihalick said Lynn and Bateman holding positions during the college season will not affect their roles with the Mill Rats. Mihalick also noted that the Prospect League team will not announce any decisions on the 2022 staff until a later date.
Flood City Thunder to hold combine at Roxbury Park
The Flood City Thunder of the Great Eastern Football Association semi-professional league will hold a combine and tryouts on Sept. 4 and Sept. 18 at Roxbury Park. The combine/tryout will begin at 9 a.m. until noon on both days near the Roxbury Bandshell.
Combine standouts will receive prizes. For more information, contact GM Quenteen Robinson at 814 248-8498 or coach Chuck Kassick at 814 243-8362.
The Thunder will begin its third season in the GEFA and play at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
