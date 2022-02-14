BASKETBALL
WestPAC sets boys, girls playoff dates
The WestPAC boys and girls basketball semifinal round pairings are set with four games scheduled on Wednesday.
In the girls semifinal round: North Section runner-up Windber (19-3) will visit South winner Berlin Brothersvalley (16-2) at 6 p.m.; and South runner-up Shanksville-Stonycreek (15-5) will visit North winner Portage (17-4) at 6 p.m.
In the boys semifinal round: North runner-up Conemaugh Township (18-2) will travel to South winner Berlin Brothersvalley (15-6) at 7:30 p.m.; and South runner-up Shanksville-Stonycreek (9-12) will visit North winner Portage ((21-1) at 7:30.
The semifinal round winners will advance to play in Friday’s championship round, with the girls title to be decided at 6 p.m. at Pitt-Johnstown’s Sports Center; and the boys championship will be played at 7:30 p.m. at UPJ.
UPJ’s Kromka, Wagoner earn PSAC West honors
Two Pitt-Johnstown players earned PSAC West honors for their performances last week.
For the second straight week and fifth time this season, Pitt-Johnstown men’s basketball junior forward John Paul Kromka earned PSAC West men’s basketball defensive athlete of the week.
The two-time PSAC West Defensive Athlete of the Year Award winner Kromka averaged 19.7 points last week while collecting 7.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 2.7 blocked shots and one steal per game.
The Mountain Cats lost at Gannon University on Monday, but followed with a home win over Slippery Rock University on Wednesday and a road victory at Clarion University on Saturday.
Pitt-Johnstown freshman Molly Wagoner was selected PSAC West women’s basketball defensive athlete of the week.
In three games, Wagoner averaged 4.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, 6.3 defensive rebounds, 1.3 assists, 2 blocks, and 1.3 steals.
The Pitt-Johnstown women lost a five-point game at Gannon University on Monday, then won over visiting Slippery Rock on Wednesday and at Clarion University on Saturday.
Gonzaga back at No. 1 in men’s poll
Gonzaga keeps finding its way back to the top of the The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll.
The Zags reclaimed the No. 1 ranking Monday for a third stint this season atop the AP Top 25, moving up one spot to swap places with Auburn after the Tigers fell to No. 2 following their first loss since November.
Bruce Pearl’s Tigers earned the other four first-place votes despite losing in overtime at Arkansa s last week to snap a 19-game winning streak, which saw them spend three weeks at No. 1 in the program’s first stint at the top.
Arizona climbed one spot to No. 3 followed by Kentucky – which has its highest ranking since spending a week at No. 1 in November 2019 – and Purdue.
Kansas was next at No. 6, followed by reigning national champion Baylor and Providence, which climbed three spots to No. 8 for its highest ranking since spending a week in that same position in January 2016.
Duke and Villanova rounded out the top 10, with the Wildcats making the week’s biggest jump by climbing five spots.
Villanova’s climb came after wins against St. John’s and Seton Hall in the Big East, while No. 17 Southern California rose four spots after wins against Pacific and No. 13 UCLA.
Houston had the week’s biggest slide, falling eight spots to No. 14 after losses to SMU and Memphis last week.
No one else took a significant tumble, with Purdue, Duke, No. 11 Texas Tech, No. 18 Ohio State and No. 19 Michigan State all falling two spots.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.