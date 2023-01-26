Skeleton
Richland's Barefoot competes in World Championships
Richland High School and Penn State University graduate Daniel Barefoot competed in the BMW International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF) World Championships at St. Moritz-Celerina in Engadin, Switzerland, on Thursday.
A member of Team USA, Barefoot participated in the first two heats of the men’s skeleton competition and ranked 27th with a total time of 2:18.79.
Great Britain’s Matt Weston holds the lead through two heats with an overall time of 2:13.96. Heats 3 and 4 will be held on Friday.
Six years ago, Barefoot, now 32, was a designer for a multinational engineering firm and resided in Orlando, Florida. He did a Google search of Olympic sports that athletes potentially could begin competing in at a later age.
Barefoot began training for the high-speed sport skeleton and his development has included national and international success as part of Team USA. His hopes to qualify for the 2022 Olympic Games in Beijing fell short, but Barefoot qualified for his first World Championship event this year.
Basketball
College Women
Edinboro defeats visiting Pitt-Johnstown
EDINBORO – Rana Elhusseini scored 25 points, and Bella Burrelli had 18 points as the Edinboro University women’s basketball team snapped Pitt-Johnstown’s four-game winning streak, 76-55, on Wednesday night at McComb Fieldhouse.
Pitt-Johnstown’s Alazaus Peyton netted 19 points and had five rebounds. Ashley Norling had 15 points and six rebounds for the Mountain Cats (12-7, 9-4 PSAC Western Division).
Pitt-Johnstown built a two-point first quarter advantage, but the Fighting Scots (12-6, 9-4) led 29-27 at halftime and posted scoring margins of 24-14 and 23-14 in the final two quarters, respectively.
College Men
Mountain Cats roll past Fighting Scots
EDINBORO – Jared Jakubick scored 20 points, and Joe Batt netted 18 points as the Pitt-Johnstown men’s basketball team beat Edinboro University 77-63 at McComb Fieldhouse on Wednesday.
John Paul Kromka had 13 points and nine rebounds for the Mountain Cats (14-5, 10-3 PSAC Western Division), winners of three straight games.
Drew Magestro scored 17 points for UPJ, and Andrew Shull grabbed 10 rebounds.
Kierell Green had game-highs of 21 points and 15 rebounds for Edinboro (5-13, 3-9). Jaden Harper had 16 points, and Naim Miller scored 10 points.
Baseball
Mill Rats roster includes Township lefty Foster
The Johnstown Mill Rats roster for the upcoming Prospect League season includes Conemaugh Township Area High School graduate and California (Pa.) University pitcher Devin Foster.
The Mill Rats, entering their third season in the wooden-bat, college-aged league, listed 15 players on the current preseason roster, including returning right-handed pitcher Max Beaulieu of Hawaii Pacific University.
Foster is a 6-foot-2, 235-pound left-handed pitcher who will be a senior at California this spring. As a junior in 2022, Foster went 6-2 with a 4.10 ERA, 39 strikeouts and 17 walks in 52 2/3 innings for the 31-17 Vulcans.
Other pitchers currently on the Mill Rats roster are right-handers Steve Cantini, Jacob Kocuba and Cameron Goble.
Cathers Matthew Kenney and Aaron Posey join infielders Connor Evans, Matthew Retamoza, Clay Wiesen, Kobe Wiggins, Xavier Baker and Nick Clark on the roster.
Outfielders include Gio Calamia and Justin Turcovski, a Pitt-Johnstown sophomore.
