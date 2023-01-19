Basketball
Trojans, Crushers basketball benefits LivRed Foundation
Two city rival boys basketball teams will play a LHAC contest to benefit the LivRed Foundation, as Greater Johnstown will host Bishop McCort Catholic on Feb. 3.
The 7 p.m. contest will be held at Doc Stofko Gymnasium.
On Jan. 13, the boys basketball teams from Conemaugh Valley and Ferndale played for the LivRed Foundation.
The LivRed Foundation will help “two of Johnstown’s biggest rivals come together to promote, encourage and inspire kindness."
The foundation honors Olivia Red, who died at age 20 in 2018, the victim of a wrong-way DUI crash on Route 219.
Richland’s Kabo on Boilermakers hoops staff
Richland High School graduate Jason Kabo is in his first season as director of strength and conditioning with the Purdue University men’s basketball team.
Kabo had spent the past 23 years as part of the University of Nevada-Las Vegas (UNLV) strength and conditioning program.
He most recently served as director of strength and conditioning for Olympic sports as well as working with the UNLV men’s basketball program.
A 1994 graduate of Richland High School, Kabo earned his bachelor’s degree in exercise science from Slippery Rock University in 1999.
Baseball
Pitt club to honor Johnstown native Helsel
Johnstown native and Bishop McCort Catholic graduate Paul Helsel will be among nine former student-athletes recognized during the Pitt Varsity Letter Club Awardees of Distinction 61st anniversary dinner on Feb. 24 at the Westin Pittsburgh.
The Pitt Varsity Letter Club has honored letterwinners who have “distinguished themselves in their profession or community, and who, by their accomplishments, have enhanced the value of the intercollegiate athletics programs at the University of Pittsburgh."
Helsel graduated from Bishop McCort in 1962 and went on to play baseball at the University of Pittsburgh.
He earned the 1964 Point Stadium Award for his performance with the Hahn Packing team in the Johnstown Junior League.
Helsel resides in Pittsburgh. The Helsel family of Johnstown and Pittsburgh helped revive the Point Stadium Award in 1995 after a two-year absence. The family still sponsors an annual scholarship presented to the overall Point Stadium Award winner in the spring/summer and the fall.
Wake Forest University baseball team ranked sixth
The Wake Forest University baseball team coached by Greater Johnstown High School graduate and AAABA Hall of Famer Tom Walter is ranked sixth in the NCAA Division I preseason rankings.
Walter finished his 13th season at Wake Forest in 2022 as the Demon Deacons went 41-19-1. He has 366 wins at Wake Forest and previously coached at the University of New Orleans and George Washington University.
Forest Hills High School graduate Adam Cecere is a redshirt sophomore and team captain for the Demon Deacons. As a left fielder, Cecere batted .318 with 14 homers and 52 RBIs in 2022.
Hockey
NAHL lauds Tomahawks goaltender
Johnstown Tomahawks goaltender Alec Rajalin-Scharp earned NAHL East Division Star of the Week after winning a pair of games, including a 30-save shutout on Friday against the Maine Nordiques.
A native of Stockholm, Sweden, Rajalin-Scharp, 19, stopped 59 of 62 shots against Maine as the Tomahawks won 2-0 on Friday and 4-3 on Saturday at 1st Summit Arena.
Rajalin-Scharp is 9-8-1 in 19 games played, with a 3.24 goals against average and a .896 save percentage.
“Alec delivered an outstanding two-night performance,” Tomahawks coach Mike Letizia said. “He can give our team a chance to win every night when he is on his game. We are hoping that his play this weekend can springboard into more success for our team as we climb the back half of the season.”
