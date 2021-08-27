Golf
Klinchock wins WPGA women's amateur event
LIGONIER – Sara Klinchock, daughter of Sunnehanna Country Club professional John Klinchock, won the 14th Western Pennsylvania Golf Association Women's Amateur Championship at Ligonier Country Club.
Sara Klinchock, who is a golfer at St. Francis University in Loretto, shot a 7-over 78 on Monday while representing Sunnehanna Country Club. She finished four strokes better than Christina Lewis of Olde Stonewall Golf Club.
Hockey
Tomahawks to hold Red-Blue scrimmage in Ebensburg
The Johnstown Tomahawks will hold a Red vs. Blue preseason scrimmage at 3 p.m. on Saturday at the North Central Recreation Center in Ebensburg.
The scrimmage is free.
The Tomahawks opened the North American Hockey League franchise's 10th training camp on Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.