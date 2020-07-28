JCBL
Laurel Auto Group 11, Smith Transport 0: In Tuesday’s late game at Sargent’s Stadium, Will Miller went 3-for-4 with an inside-the-park home run, two runs scored and two RBIs as Laurel Auto blanked Smith Transport.
Jake Swank had a pair of doubles and drove in five runs while adding a walk and one run scored. Tyler Suder had two doubles, two walks, two runs scored and three RBIs for Laurel Auto. Logan Kasper had two hits and scored two runs.
Three Laurel Auto pitchers combined in a three-hit shutout. Nick Lagnese pitched three innings, striking out four and walking one. Brendan Lavely tossed a scoreless frame, and Sam Newcomer pitched the final three innings, striking out three.
Brian Bernard, Joe Kovachick and Cam Moors had three singles for Smith Transport’s hits.
O 10, Smith Transport 0 (6): In Tuesday’s early game at Sargent’s Stadium, Lance Westover pitched a three-hit shutout with eight strikeouts and one walk as O defeated Smith Transport in six innings.
Ryan Mastovich doubled twice, drove in a pair of runs and scored one run for O.
Cole Maranowski had two hits with a double, two RBIs and two runs. Jake Shope, Connor Adams and Jayke Saiani each had two hits. Shope scored twice and drove in a run, Saiani had a run and one run batted in and Adams drove in a run.
Jordan Kocsis, Logan Webb and Devin Kretchman each singled for Smith Transport’s hits.
Laurel Auto Group 5, Martella’s Pharmacy 3: In Monday’s early game at Sargent’s Stadium, Austin Brown, Logan Kasper and Will Miller each had two hits as Laurel Auto Group beat Martella’s Pharmacy.
Brown and Kasper each had a double.
Miller drove in two runs and Brown drove in one. Jake Swank and Austin Price also each had a hit and plated a run.
Masen Akers pitched 5 1/3 innings, allowing five hits with four strikeouts and four walks in the win. Austin Price pitched the final 1 2/3 hitless innings with two strikeouts.
Bryce Rearick had two hits for Martella’s. Grant Norris and Ryne Wallace each hit home runs.
Western Pennsylvania League
Bedford 4, St. Michael 3 (8): In Bedford, Isaac Whysong hit a walk-off single to center field in the bottom of the eighth inning as top-seeded Bedford edged fourth-seeded St. Michael in a Western Pennsylvania League playoff game.
Jared Colledge went 3-for-4 with one run batted in for Bedford.
Andrew Lazor and Karson Reffner each had two hits, with Reffner hitting a home run and driving in a pair. Lazor scored twice.
Rhett Frazier pitched six innings with seven strikeouts and four hits allowed. Lucas Nicodemus won in relief, striking out three and walking one.
Seth Richardson, Jackson Kozlovac and Kirk Bearjar each had doubles for St. Michael.
Richardson drove in two runs.
Richardson also pitched seven innings, allowing four hits with four strikeouts and two walks.
St. Michael will face the loser of a game between third-seeded Claysburg and second-seeded McConnellsburg that was tied at 6-all when halted for darkness on Monday.
The game was to be concluded on Tuesday and the Saints would play the loser on Wednesday.
Bedford will play the winner in the double-defeat elimination playoffs.
