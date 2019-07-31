Conrad Sikirica’s volleyball team, PA Spike Force, won the silver medal at the National Senior Games in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on June 14-25.
Sikirica, of Upper Yoder Township, competed in the 60-year-old and older division. Spike Force finished with a 16-3 record, playing teams from California, New York and Kentucky in the Final Four.
More than 13,000 athletes competed in 20 sports at the National Senior Games.
Sikirica qualified for the National Senior Games by winning the gold medal at the 2018 Pennsylvania Senior Games.
