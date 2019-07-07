BEDFORD – Jason Covert has not been a regular racer at Bedford Speedway, but on Friday night, he made it well worth the trip from Maryland.
Covert won the $3,000 top prize in the Milt Miller Tribute super late model feature, his first victory at the speedway in the past few seasons, doing so in dominating fashion.
Other winners included Greg Hainsey in the semi lates and Beau Aikey in the chaotic E-mod feature. Brett Perigo won the special vintage event and Kyle Beckett was the crate modified winner.
In the late model feature, Covert passed leader Matt Sponaugle on Lap 4 of the 35-lap race, and ran away from the field. A restart for a caution on Lap 22 tightened the field, but Covert never wavered and went on to take the checkered flag.
Andy Haus was second followed across the line by Chuck Clise, Jeff Rine and Dan Angellichio.
Polesitter Hainsey led from green to checkered in the 25-lap semi late feature and was followed across the line by points leader Bob Jay, Bill Replogle, Chubby Childers and Mark Patterson.
Front-row starter Ryan Beckett spun on the first lap of the E-mod race, setting the tone for the mayhem. It took three more tries to get the field started and seven cautions in the first five laps for the jumpy field. Aikey held off Mike Walls, Beckett, John Whitfield and Dan Cornman for the victory.
The speedway was also set to run the Charlie Walter 42 Mason Dixon Shootout for late models on Sunday, but it was rained out.
Dog Hollow
STRONGSTOWN – The United Late Model Series Speedweek’s Hell Tour races set for Wednesday and Thursday were rained at Dog Hollow, which did not have regular races scheduled for Saturday night.
Racing returns to the Hollow this Saturday with the mid-season championships with double points in all five classes including super late models, crate late models, semi lates, pure stocks and four cylinders. There will also be a crate late model make-up feature from June 1 included on the program.
Jennerstown
JENNERSTOWN – Racing was rained out on Saturday night and will return July 13 when the nationally touring Super Cup Stock Car Series returns to the speedway for its first visit of 2019 along with regular five-division racing including late models, street stocks, modifieds, chargers and four-cylinders.
