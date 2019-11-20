A pair of local graduates who play at Waynesburg were recognized by the Presidents’ Athletic Conference.
Richland product Dan Verhovsek was an honorable mention selection. The senior defensive back compiled 64 tackles this past season, which was fourth on the team and 20th in the PAC. Among those stops were 2.5 tackles for loss and one sack. He also recovered a fumble during his final football campaign.
Berlin Brothersvalley graduate Cole Booth is Waynesburg’s representative on the PAC Sportsmanship Team.
The junior wide receiver pulled in 14 receptions for 131 yards and two touchdowns in seven games played during an injury-shortened season.
