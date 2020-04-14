The football player in Mike Petrof was eager to become only the third Ligonier Valley High School player ever to participate in the annual Big 33 game. The realist in him figured he’d never get that opportunity amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Both Richland High School’s Caleb Burke and Ligonier Valley’s Christian Jablonski had similar thoughts about their chances to suit up in the East-West Game.
The Pennsylvania Scholastic Football Coaches Association (PSFCA) announced that all of its Memorial Day Weekend events have been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. The Big 33 and East-West all-star contests were to be played during the holiday weekend at at Landis Field at Central Dauphin School District in Harrisburg.
“It was an honor to be selected to the game,” said Petrof, one of three Rams linemen who are NCAA Division I recruits. “The opportunity to play was definitely something I was looking forward to, but ever since this COVID-19 pandemic got out, I was kind of thinking that the game wasn’t going to happen.”
Petrof was to play defensive tackle on the Pennsylvania team scheduled to meet its Maryland counterpart on May 25. He will attend the U.S. Naval Academy and play football this fall.
Petrof was part of Ligonier Valley teams that went 51-4 overall and had a 37-game winning streak in the Heritage Conference. The Rams played in the past four District 6 Class AA title games, winning in 2016 and 2017 and finishing runner-up to Richland the past two seasons.
“It’s unfortunate that’s the truth we know today, but it’s not something that I can control,” Petrof said of the cancellation of the 63rd Big 33 Game. “I’m getting ready to play at the Naval Academy. It would have been something cool to be a part of and be a part of that (Big 33) history. Although I don’t have that opportunity, there are a lot more opportunities ahead that I’ve got to focus on.”
It’s been a stretch of unfortunate announcements for Burke, who also was part of the Richland boys basketball team that won District 6 Class AAA gold and was headed to the state quarterfinal round when the season initially was halted and later cancelled by the PIAA.
Now, his chance to play in an all-star football game is gone.
“It stinks,” said Burke, a standout receiver/defensive back on the Rams’ back-to-back district title winning teams. “When a kid has a great high school career and he looks forward to going onto college, he wants to play against high school kids one more time before you head out. When you don’t even get a chance to do that and play in front of your friends and family one more time, it really hurts.”
Burke is headed to the University of New Hampshire and will play Division I football.
Ligonier Valley’s Jablonski also will continue his career at the Division I level at Lehigh University.
“In the back of my mind I did think the East-West game would be canceled,” Jablonski said. “I would have loved to play in it, especially with the team the West had. I thought we would have had a really good team and had a lot of fun. But the reality is that it’s too much of a liability and they need to keep everyone safe.
“It’s just not worth it to risk people’s lives to play a football game.”
The PSFCA stressed that point during its announcement of the cancellation to assure “the health, safety, and welfare of all of our participants, families, workers, sponsors, and fans.”
The PSFCA statement also said:
“Currently, the PSFCA is contacting all entities associated with the game and festivities. We are also exploring ways in which we can still honor all of these highly talented 2020 athletes – players, cheerleaders, and buddies. We want each of them to know that they should be extremely proud to have been chosen and that they are now part of our amazing Big 33 and special East West families. In addition, our best wishes go out to all graduating student-athletes across this great Commonwealth and our country, who are now unable to finish their high school careers as planned. May these families, coaches, volunteers, schools and communities remember the significant contributions made and embrace all of the memorable athletic moments that live on, as we all team up to combat this pandemic.
“Again, we want to remind everyone that we are in unprecedented waters, which warrant critical measures to protect everyone’s health, safety, and welfare. Please know that our thoughts and prayers remain with each of you during these challenging times. In advance, thank you for your patience and ongoing support. We would like to extend our deepest gratitude to all of our healthcare professionals, EMS teams, law enforcement, military, farmers, grocery retailers, media friends, leaders, food banks, government officials, and so many other critical members of our workforce who are working and continuing to support, feed, and protect families across our great state and country.
“We are looking forward to planning the 2021 games and festivities, and know that they will be better than ever. The Big 33 is such a storied tradition, and the PSFCA will uphold that for all to enjoy. Please stay healthy and safe.”
The Southern Alleghenies Football Coaches Association (SAFCA) will make an official announcement this week regarding the Ken Lantzy Finest 40 All Star Classic on June 12 at Trojan Stadium, according to Ralph DeMarco, the Bishop McCort Catholic athletic director and Lantzy All Star Classic chairman.
The Lantzy game currently is “on hold.”
