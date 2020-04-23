A pair of area seniors have recently earned spots on the Penn State University all-girl cheerleading team amidst intense competition.
Kendall Claar, Portage: Growing up in a family full of Penn State alums, Claar always wanted to continue the cycle. Despite offers from Delaware and West Virginia, she chose the Blue and White.
“Most of my family went to Penn State. So I kind of wanted to carry on the tradition of going to games and being an alum,” Claar said. “Every single person in my family is either a crazy diehard fan or they went there themselves. I just thought it would be really cool to be part of that Penn State legacy.”
A biobehavioral health major, Claar realized a childhood dream of cheering on the Nittany Lions from the sidelines.
“I’ve always wanted to be a Penn State cheerleader,” she said. “My mom has hundreds of pictures of me in a little Penn State uniform when I was little.”
Claar realized on her visits to other schools that no other environment stacked up to a game day in State College.
“Every school I visited, I’ve gone to basketball and football games. Coaches have brought me on the sidelines, but nothing compares to the Penn State atmosphere,” Claar said. “It’s just not the same. There’s not 107,000 people cheering for one team.”
Claar accrued plenty of valuable experience through the years, and was a leader the rest of the Mustangs squad looked up to.
“This has been a dream of hers since elementary school,” Portage cheer coach Gayle Price said. “It is a huge accomplishment that she has worked very hard for. She has been cheering competitively since preschool. She brought that enormous experience to the team. She was a true leader and set an excellent example for the underclassmen. She was highly respected by her teammates.”
Tryouts for the cheerleading team were scheduled for three days this spring. But the coronavirus altered how the teams were selected.
“They had to change it to an online tryout. I had to make a 10-minute video with an interview and showcasing all of my tumbling skills and stunting skills for both coed and all-girl, with a cheer at the end. There was about 160 people who tried out.”
The senior captain was also involved in Spanish Club, SADD (Students Against Destructive Decisions), Science Club, Remembering Adam, Library Club, Fitness Club and National Honor Society. She also competed with Turners All-Stars for 15 years.
“The coaches there have taught me every single thing I have ever learned about cheerleading,” Claar said. “Since I was one of the older members of the team, I really had to learn how to lead the team, motivate others and be a positive role model for the younger girls.”
Claar is the daughter of Terry Claar and Kristy Kargo, of Portage.
Jade Thomas, Cambria Heights: After being accepted into her preferred engineering major, Thomas awaited to hear if she was chosen for the cheerleading team. The two-year captain received positive news earlier this week.
“It was such a great opportunity to get this because it’s always been my dream to be a part of the Penn State cheerleading program,” Thomas said.
“I’ve been cheering for 10 years. I would go to games (at Penn State) and I would just watch the cheerleaders.”
Thomas also considered Pitt-Johnstown. Realizing a lifelong dream excited Thomas.
“It means a lot because it’s something I’ve been working toward for so many years,” she said. “It’s definitely going to be different for me coming from a really small school. I feel like it’s going to be an adrenaline rush.”
Thomas also competed for Xtreme Cheer All-Stars, based out of Northern Cambria.
“The thrill is amazing. Jade is also my daughter, so as a mother you feel a sense of pride because your child’s hard work paid off,” Cambria Heights cheer coach Angela Thomas said. “As a coach, watching any child fulfill their dream and yourself having a small part of that reassures you as a coach that you are doing a good job.”
As a rare two-year leader, Jade earned the respect of her teammates.
“Jade brought many attributes to the Cambria Heights cheer team such as leadership, hard work, knowledge of the sport, dedication and school pride,” Angela Thomas said.
“She is a cheerleader that we are going to miss greatly.”
Jade was also involved with student council (president), National Honor Society, Remembering Adam, SADD and was the president of her class for three years.
She pointed out the pros and cons of the virtual tryout.
“I had no idea who I was competing with for the spot. But then I could make the video the best I could,” she said. “If I made a mistake, I could redo it.”
Thomas is the daughter of Brad and Angela Thomas, of St. Benedict.
