GREENSBORO, N.C. – Bishop McCort Catholic freshman Bo Bassett and Chestnut Ridge’s Kooper Deputy each won Super 32 Challenge gold medals on Sunday at Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center.
At 113 pounds in the high school bracket, Bassett won a 10-5 decision over New Jersey’s Anthony Knox.
In the 126 final, Bishop McCort junior Mason Gibson dropped a 3-1 decision in overtime to Illinois’ Benjamin Davino.
At 120, Bishop McCort freshman Jax Forrest earned a 13-3 major decision over Michigan’s Marcello Milani.
At the junior high level, Deputy defeated Georgia’s Ariah Mills 1-0 in the ultimate tiebreaker for the 70-pound title.
California’s Sammy Sanchez topped Bishop McCort’s Keegan Bassett 7-0 in the 85 title match.
Bishop McCort’s Melvin Miller dropped a 3-2 decision to California’s Jesse Grajeda in 128 title bout.
At 136, Bishop McCort’s C.J. Pensiero won a 15-5 major decision over Florida’s Yandro Omar Soto Rivera for third place.
In the girls division, Bishop McCort’s Alyssa Favara dropped a 4-0 decision to Michigan’s Amarisa Manuel in the 172-pound title bout.
Bishop McCort’s Raegan Snider lost a 10-2 decision to Georgia’s Genevieve An Marietta at 148 and took sixth place.
