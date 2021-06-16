American Legion
Cambria County League
Ebensburg 6, Hollidaysburg 5: In Ebensburg, Justin Ochenrider provided a walk-off single to left field in the bottom of the seventh inning to plate Dewayne Mosley to cap a two-run rally as the hosts prevailed on Wednesday.
Mosley’s triple scored Will Westrick, who contributed a three-bagger to begin the inning. Mosley, who logged seven innings on the mound, tripled twice and finished 2-for-3 with three RBIs.
Zac Barton scored two runs for Hollidaysburg, which scored four runs in the top of the sixth to lead 5-4.
Bedford 10, St. Michael 1: In Bedford, Calvin Iseminger struck out nine batters and allowed an unearned run in a complete-game victory as the Hurricanes defeated the Saints.
Dalton Shaw contributed two hits, including a double, and three RBIs for Bedford (5-0), which scored three runs each in the first, second and fourth innings. Jesse Chamberlain added two hits, including a double, and two runs.
Matt Whysong scored three runs for Bedford.
Iseminger doubled and scored twice. Trenton Mellott drove in two runs.
Luke Scarton provided two of St. Michael’s four hits, including a double.
Claysburg 18, Northern Cambria 2: In Northern Cambria, the visitors plated 10 runs in the top of the seventh to pull away for victory.
Corey Chamberlain went 3-for-6 with three runs and four RBIs for Claysburg. Hunter Emerick provided two hits. Trent Rightenour drove in four runs.
