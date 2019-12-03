The Conemaugh Valley and Greater Johnstown varsity hockey teams will continue a tradition of playing for a great cause on Thursday at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
The Blue Jays’ Cuddle For Kids charity game against the Trojans will begin at 8:20 p.m. A game between the two schools’ middle school programs will be held at 7 p.m.
All fans will be admitted free with their donation of a new toy, game or stuffed animal as part of the Cuddles For Kids event. Members of the Johnstown Tomahawks will be at the contest.
The donations will be distributed by the Cuddles For Kids organization to children who otherwise might not receive a holiday gift.
The Conemaugh Valley High School marching band and the Blue Jays’ cheerleaders will perform throughout the game.
Last season, the Blue Jays and Trojans played in the Cuddles For Kids game at 1st Summit Arena.
Conemaugh Valley and Richland played in the 2017 and 2016 charity contests.
Cuddles For Kids estimated than approximately $4,500 in toys/stuffed animals and monetary donations had been made in the previous charity games involving the Blue Jays.
