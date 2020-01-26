MORRISDALE – Richland’s Cooper Warshel headed a group of four local wrestlers that placed in the Ultimate Warrior tournament at West Branch High School on Saturday.
The 145-pound junior went 4-1 in the event, which attracts some of the top teams in the state. He pinned third-seeded Evan Johnson of Towanda in the semifinals before falling 3-0 to Gage McClenahan of Bald Eagle Area in the finals. PA Power Wrestling lists McClenahan as the top 145-pounder in the state in Class AA, and FloWrestling pegs him as No. 10 nationally at the weight.
The Rams’ Jacob Sabol placed fourth at 170 pounds, and Austin Syfert took eighth at 120.
Bishop McCort Catholic’s Kole Lichtenfels brought home sixth place at 170 pounds.
