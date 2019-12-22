Graduates from local high schools helped their teams prosper on the collegiate hardwood this past week.
Seton Hill junior Courtney Cecere, a Forest Hills graduate, posted a career-high 22 points in an 86-82 victory at Millersville on Friday. The guard went 6-for-11 from the field (4-for-6 from beyond the arc), made all six of her foul shots, and collected five rebounds, three steals and two assists. Cecere followed up with 16 points (4-for-6 from 3-point land), eight rebounds, four assists and four steals in a 102-85 triumph at Shepherd on Saturday. Cecere averages 11.2 points and 7.2 rebounds per game. The Griffins are now 9-1.
Bloomsburg freshman McKenna Hayward led the Huskies with 15 points in Saturday’s 70-56 loss to Gannon. Hayward, a Central Cambria product, provided five rebounds and two assists, while making 5 of 10 shots from the field, including 2-for-6 from beyond the arc. She went 3-for-3 from the charity stripe.
Waynesburg freshman Zoie Smith, a Berlin Brothersvalley product, notched her third double-double of the season with 11 points and 12 rebounds in Saturday’s 86-54 loss to Ohio Wesleyan. Smith averages 10.6 points and 5.8 rebounds per game, both second on the team.
Washington & Jefferson freshman Victoria Koeck, a Forest Hills graduate, totaled 12 points, eight rebounds, three assists and three blocks in Wednesday’s 76-67 victory over Chatham. The 5-foot-11 forward went a perfect 4-for-4 from the field and charity stripe.
Delaware Valley sophomore Emily Kutskel, a product of Bishop Carroll Catholic, provided 16 points and two blocks in Wednesday's 98-50 loss to Williams. It was Kustkel's second game back after she was diagnosed with mononucleosis and missed six games. She went 10-for-12 from the charity stripe. Kutskel is averaging 11.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.2 blocks per game through five contests.
