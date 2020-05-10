Mount Aloysius College held its athletic department award show via Zoom. Nine local graduates earned key accolades.
Earning team MVP awards were Caleb Beidle (Bedford/men’s tennis), Machala Gibbons (Bishop McCort Catholic/women’s volleyball), Kourtney Walls (Forest Hills/women’s basketball) and Payton Whysong (Chestnut Ridge/women’s tennis).
Beidle went 11-1 in singles as a freshman, including a perfect 11-0 in No. 2 singles. He also produced a 11-0 doubles record with Matt Blose.
Gibbons, who produced 18 double-doubles last fall, led the volleyball team with 371 kills, 3.82 kills/set, 415.5 points, 4.28 points/set and 39 service aces, and was selected to the AMCC first team. She posted 420 digs last fall, second on the team. Gibbons will head into her senior season with 835 kills and 1,194 digs. She also competed in 10 games for the basketball team in 2019-20.
Walls led the basketball team with 43 assists in 2019-20 and shot 85.7% from the foul line. She also was an AMCC second-team choice in soccer, tallying a team-best eight goals and 20 points.
Whysong compiled a perfect 14-0 mark in No. 2 singles, combining with Chloe Love to go 10-4 in doubles. She earned a spot on the AMCC first team.
Luke Dragovich (Westmont Hilltop/golf), Joe Hudak (Shanksville-Stonycreek/golf), Dom Panick (Forest Hills/men’s cross country), Kaeli Smith (Penn Cambria/women’s soccer) and Luke Stultz (Chestnut Ridge/golf) were selected as team/coaches award winners.
Pitcher Michael McCourt was the Male Scholar-Athlete of the Year and soccer player Katie Mirance was selected as Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year.
Basketball standout Nate Christian was chosen as Male Athlete of the Year and soccer defender Summer Schell was named Female Athlete of the Year.
Other team MVPs were: baseball-Doug Smith, men’s basketball-Christian, bowling-Nicole Nebel, men’s cross country-Cole Funk, women’s cross country-Brianna Benscoter, golf-Aloysius Lee, women’s lacrosse-Maddie Waite, men’s soccer-Joshua Devlin, women’s soccer-Maddie Doyle and softball-Karlie Clark.
The rest of the team/coaches award winners were: baseball-McCourt, men’s basketball-Azim Hutson, women’s basketball-Macy King, bowling-Megan Weaver, women’s cross country-Shakari Jones, golf-McCourt and Smith, women’s lacrosse-Jaden Hood, men’s soccer-Luis Miravitlles, softball-Abby Reitz, men’s tennis-Adam Tussey, women’s tennis-Love and women’s volleyball-Emma Pevarnik.
