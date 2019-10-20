BUFFALO, N.Y. – Shanksville-Stonycreek graduate Kara Platt and Forest Hills product Kourtney Walls helped the Mount Aloysius women’s soccer team erase a one-goal halftime deficit to prevail 3-1 over Medaille on Saturday.
Platt recorded her first two assists at the collegiate level.
The freshman’s helper on Johnna Adams’ goal forced a 1-all tie in the 46th minute. Maddie Doyle buried a goal off a feed from Samantha Torrenti to go ahead 2-1. Coming off a Platt pass, Walls tallied her team-leading sixth goal of the season.
Mount Aloysius is 9-2-4 overall and 4-1-2 in the AMCC, good for third place.
