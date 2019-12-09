LEWISBURG – St. Francis freshmen Nickolas Hyde and Madeline Murphy provided strong debuts on Saturday at the Bucknell Bison Open.
Hyde, a Somerset graduate and 2019 PIAA Class AAA gold medalist in the shot put, broke the school record in the shot put with a mark of 57 feet-1.5 inches in the indoor event.
Hyde’s toss eclipsed the previous school record held by Shamsiddin “Pop” Little by nearly two feet (55-3.5 in 2017) and qualified him for the IC4A/ECAC Championships in March.
Murphy, a Bishop Carroll Catholic grad and 2019 PIAA Class AA triple jump gold medalist, debuted with a leap of 17-5.25 in the long jump.
That mark landed her seventh on St. Francis’ all-time performance list.
Richland product Carter Polacek's weight throw of 45-7.75 was a personal best by more than eight feet.
