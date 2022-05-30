Florida State Wake Forest Baseball

Wake Forest's Adam Cecere (12) runs to first base during an NCAA baseball game on Sunday, March 13, 2022, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Local graduates will be competing in the NCAA Division I baseball tournament this weekend.

Wake Forest (40-17-1) will meet Big East champion Connecticut (46-13) in the opening game of the College Park Regional on Friday. The Demon Deacons are coached by Greater Johnstown product Tom Walter. No. 15 overall seed Maryland hosts the four-team, double-elimination tournament.

Forest Hills graduate Adam Cecere has a .313 average with 47 runs, seven doubles, one triple, 13 home runs and 50 RBIs in 55 starts. The redshirt sophomore went 4-for-4 with two home runs in a Wake Forest victory over Miami in the ACC Tournament on Friday.

Virginia Commonwealth (40-18) meets Georgia (35-21) in Friday’s opener at the Chapel Hill Regional hosted by No. 10 seed North Carolina. The Rams are led by Somerset graduate Shawn Stiffler.

VCU is riding a 15-game winning streak, the third longest in the country, into the regional. The Rams have won two straight Atlantic 10 Tournament titles.

