Basketball
College Men
Pitt-Johnstown 94, Ohio Dominican 76: John Paul Kromka had 26 points and 11 rebounds and the Mountain Cats (3-1) used hot shooting to build a 35-point first half advantage in a non-conference win over Ohio Dominican on Saturday afternoon in the Sports Center.
After shooting 53% in the first half, Pitt-Johnstown increased it to 59.3% in the second half to end the day at 55.7%.
Kromka made 10 of 12 shots, including 2-for-3 from 3-point range and 4-for-6 from the free-throw line to lead a balanced Pitt-Johnstown scoring attack.
Joe Batt and Jared Jakubick scored 13 and 11 points, respectively, off the bench, while Josh Wise had nine points and four rebounds.
The Mountain Cats also got eight points and a game-high 10 assists from Fred Mulbah, eight points from Adam Kline, seven points from Caiden Landis, and five points and six rebounds from Drew Magestro.
Sam Hickey’s 30 points led all scorers for Ohio Dominican (1-2).
College Women
Pitt-Johnstown 68, Wheeling 56: Alli McGrath scored a game-high 22 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to help Pitt-Johnstown (3-1) open up a 16-point third quarter lead on its way to a triumph over Wheeling in Saturday’s home opener in the Sports Center.
Pitt-Johnstown’s Gabrielle Smith had 16 points and five rebounds, and Olivia Fasick added 11 points, eight rebounds, three assists and three steals. Maddie Shanahan chipped in seven rebounds and a game-high six assists.
Lilly Ritz finished with 15 points and a game-high 13 rebounds, while Taliah Cashwell had 12 points and Khira Burton had 10 points for Wheeling (1-2).
St. Francis 78, Stetson 73: In Morehead, Ky., St. Francis (1-2) picked up its first win of the season on Saturday, a thrilling victory over Stetson (2-2) at Morehead State University. The win marks coach Keila Whittington’s first as Red Flash head coach.
Trailing 71-70 with a minute remaining, Bishop McCort Catholic graduate Haley Thomas nailed a 3-pointer to put the Red Flash up 73-71. St. Francis made 5 of 6 free throws down the home stretch.
Thomas posted a season-high 18 points and made all eight of her foul shots. She added a game-high four steals.
St. Francis junior guard Karson Swogger recorded a career-high 29 points on 10-for-20 shooting. She also had five assists.
Sophomore Jada Dapaa pulled down a career- and game-high 12 rebounds.
Volleyball
Pitt-Johnstown 3, California (Pa.) 1: In California, Erin Carmody broke the Pitt-Johnstown single-match record with 46 digs and Tatiana Pitcher had a match-high 13 kills to lead the Mountain Cats (16-13, 8-11) to a four-set PSAC volleyball win in Saturday’s season finale.
Pitcher added seven digs, and two blocks. Noelle Carota had 12 kills and 12 digs, and Caitlin Vrabel finished with 12 kills and three blocks. J.C. Longeville led the way with a match-high 43 assists and nine digs.
Cambria Heights graduate Madison Kline contributed six kills and three blocks for California (12-15, 7-12).
Wrestling
No. 1 Pitt Johnstown 44, Millersville 3: In Millersville, the Mountain Cats won their first nine bouts and got falls from Matt Siszka (133 pounds), Dalton Group (174), Connor Craig (184) and Alex Delp (197) to improve to 6-2 overall and 2-0 in the PSAC.
“The whole team put together a nice performance,” Pitt-Johnstown coach Pat Pecora said.
“I’m happy with where we’re at right now. We moved him (Siszka) up from 125 to 133, he got a big pin. Dalton wrestled for an injured Brock Biddle, he got a huge pin. They both did a great job in a tough situation.”
Brendan Howard got the Mountain Cats started with an 8-6 win over Devin Flannery at 125. At 141, Jacob Ealy defeated Ryan McGuire 6-2. Top-ranked Chris Eddins picked up his fifth technical fall of the season, 16-1.
The Mountain Cats kept it going with a decision win by Nate Smith over Brandon Conner at 157, and Gage Thomas’ forfeit win at 165.
With the score already 26-0, Pitt-Johnstown used first period falls at 174, 184 and 197 to completely break it open. Group pinned Malik Jackson at 1:45, Craig pinned Mike Wright at 1:44 and Delp got a fall over Jack Files at 1:08 to extend the lead to 44-0.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.