Ophthalmic evens series at 1
Behind Luke Dividock’s complete-game victory, Ophthalmic Associates defeated the Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors 4-2 to even the Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League semifinal round best-of-5 series at 1-all on Sunday at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
Dividock fanned six batters and allowed only one earned run on six hits. The right-hander threw 106 pitches, 77 for strikes.
Chasen Claus provided a two-run double in the fourth to give OA a 3-2 lead. Tim Rubal added an RBI double, while Robby Bambino went 3-for-4 and scored two runs.
Ben Maudie and Austin Vigliotti each produced two hits for Paul Carpenter, the regular-season champs, and Vinny Rauso drove in a run.
Martella’s earns spot at 13U Pony World Series
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP – Late heroics helped Martella’s Pharmacy outlast the Bronx, New York, 15-8 in nine innings to claim the Pony East Zone 13-Under tournament championship on Sunday.
The local squad clinched a berth in the 13-Under Pony World Series in Whittier, California. Martella’s faces off against the Bahamas on Friday.
Trailing 8-6 in the top of the seventh, Ethan Janidlo blasted a two-run home run to send the game into extra innings. Martella’s followed up with seven runs in the ninth frame.
Zach Petree hit a three-run, inside-the-park homer to break the tie. Connor Yoder collected two runs and three RBIs. Bryce Roberts added two hits, including a double, and three RBIs. Mason Pfeil produced two hits and an RBI. Ben Ryan tripled and finished with two knocks and three runs scored.
Caden Hody earned the victory in relief after fanning nine batters in 42/3 innings.
Johnstown Construction wins 16U West Regional
BEAVER FALLS – Buoyed by a 16-hit performance, Johnstown Construction defeated Youngstown 15-12 to win the 16-Under West Regional Tournament on Sunday with a perfect 3-0 record. The local squad secures a spot in the East Zone Tournament in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Tanner Civis, Corbin Kalp and Tyler Mosorjak all had three hits for Johnstown Construction. Civis was a perfect 3-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Kalp doubled, and Mosorjak added three runs and two RBIs. Tyler Alexander doubled and drove in five runs.
Colton Cornell earned the victory after throwing 32/3 innings.
Lucas Nicodemus closed out the game on the mound.
