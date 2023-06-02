American Legion
St. Michael 10, Claysburg 7: In Sidman, Gage Ruddek went 2-for-3 with two runs scored, a double and a run batted in as the Saints totaled seven runs in the sixth to help defeat the visitors on Friday.
St. Michael’s Hunter Forcellini scored three runs and drove one in. Tyler Orris doubled and plated two runs for the 1-0 Saints, who trailed 5-1 after the fourth inning.
Claysburg’s Parker Buell finished 3-for-3 with two RBIs. Dantae Emerick went 2-for-3 with two runs scored.
Johnstown Collegiate
O 4, Martella’s Pharmacy 2: In Ebensburg, a three-run sixth inning helped O dispatch Martella’s Pharmacy at Central Cambria High School.
O’s Devin Kreger drove in two runs. Branden Kanick doubled and plated a run. Chase Palmer also drove in a run. Colton Cornell struck out four batters over four scoreless innings. Jake Kramer fanned three batters over the final 21/3 scoreless innings to earn the victory.
Andrew Weaver doubled and drove in a run for Martella’s Pharmacy. Zach Ramach plated a run when Martella’s led 2-1 in the fifth.
Laurel Auto Group 15, The Hill Group 5: Cam Colwell, Jackson Kozlovac and Brady Yard each drove in two runs as Laurel Auto Group tallied the final eight runs to break open a tight game in the early contest at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
Kozlovac homered, while Chris Slatt provided two hits, including a triple. Neo Miller walked four times and scored three runs. Grant Dowden added two knocks. Six different Laurel Auto Group players scored two or more runs.
Hayden Mallin allowed two earned (five total) runs over 42/3 innings to earn the victory. Ethan Boring collected three strikeouts over his final 21/3 scoreless innings.
Parker Black led The Hill Group with two hits. Wes Athey tripled. Sidric Grove stole two bases. A four-run fifth brought The Hill Group within 7-5.
Laurel Auto Group 5, Mainline Pharmacy 4: A four-run first inning helped Laurel Auto Group defeat Mainline Pharmacy in the late game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
Laurel Auto Group’s Neo Miller and Brady Yard each provided two hits, including a double. Chris Slatt drove in two runs, and Jackson Kozlovac tripled. Luke Treloar fanned six batters over three scoreless innings to earn the save.
Devon Boyles doubled among his two hits to lead Mainline Pharmacy, which scored three runs in the third to pull within 5-3. Karson Reffner drove in two runs. Garrett Holzapfel struck out seven batters and allowed one unearned run over five innings of relief.
