Johnstown Collegiate
Laurel Auto Group 9, Martella’s Pharmacy 3: Chris Slatt went 4-for-4 with a home run and three runs to lead first-place Laurel Auto Group over Martella’s Pharmacy in the late game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point on Wednesday.
Laurel Auto Group’s Riley Brendel finished 3-for-4. Jackson Kozlovac doubled twice, scored two runs and drove in four runs. Neo Miller contributed two hits and two RBIs. Wade Plowman drove in two runs. Evan Rossi went four innings to earn the victory. Laurel Auto Group tallied five runs in the seventh to lead 9-2.
Martella’s Pharmacy’s Jared Dowey and Andrew Weaver (double) each provided two hits. Nick Fleming and Jack Messina compiled a double apiece.
O 11, Mainline Pharmacy 2: In Ebensburg, Josh Gerken tripled and drove in three runs, while Brycen Sechler added two hits and two RBIs as O tallied nine runs in the sixth to break open a 2-all game at Central Cambria High School.
O’s Branden Kanick drove in two runs. Sam Georgiana struck out six batters and allowed one run over four innings.
Alex Glumac produced two hits, two runs and two stolen bases for Mainline Pharmacy. Ty Galusky stole two bases.
Martella’s Pharmacy 15, The Hill Group 2 (5): Andrew Weaver went 2-for-3 with a home run, two runs and five RBIs to lead Martella’s Pharmacy over The Hill Group in the early game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
Martella’s Pharmacy tallied 11 runs in the third. Jared Dowey added two hits, including a triple. Jack Messina doubled, while Hunter Smith drove in two runs and stole a pair of bases. Garrett Greco stole three bases and plated two runs. Zach Ramach also drove in two runs. Steve Budash and Nick Fleming each scored three runs. Mark Wechtenhiser struck out nine batters over 41/3 innings.
The Hill Group’s Isaiah Mitchell and Logan Short (two RBIs) each doubled.
Laurel Auto Group vs. Martella’s Pharmacy, Sargent’s Stadium, 7:45 p.m.
American Legion
Richland 7, Claysburg 4: Cole Strick went 3-for-3 with two runs scored at the plate and allowed one earned run over five innings on the mound to lead the 56ers to victory in the second game of a doubleheader.
Richland’s Ethan Kaminsky finished 3-for-4 with a double. Josh Fetchko provided two knocks, and Caden Robertson drove in two runs.
Claysburg’s Aiden Simpson went 4-for-4. Wyatt Buell doubled, and Kaleb Mountain added two hits.
