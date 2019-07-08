Ryan Shirley threw just 72 pitches in seven innings of work, scattering four hits with no walks and five strikeouts as Ophthalmic Associates topped Smith Transport 3-0 on Monday in a Johnstown Collegiate game at Roxbury Park.
Tyler Bodenschatz drove in two runs and Jake Shope drove in one and scored one for Ophthalmic, which got hits from Bodenschatz, Shope, Isaac Wurm and Brad Rosemas.
Cameron Bunn, Alec Supanick, Sullivan Schueltz and Joey Kovachick had the hits for Smith Transport.
Somerset 4, Ebensburg 2: In Revloc, Avery Heiple hit a double with three RBIs to help lead visiting Somerset (14-8) to a 4-2 victory over host Ebensburg on Monday in a Cambria County American Legion League game.
Winning pitcher Kaulten Kreger scattered two hits with seven strikeouts.
Logan Gottshall and Gage Fedora had the hits for Ebensburg (13-7).
