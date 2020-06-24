Johnstown Collegiate
Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors 3, “O” 0: Brian Layton, Shane Stuchell and Ben Mongelluzo combined on a three-hitter as Paul Carpenter improved to 5-0 with a victory under the lights Wednesday at Roxbury Park.
Tyler Horvat and Matt Wicker each drove home a run for Paul Carpenter. Jordan Sabol, Josh Spiegel and Wicker doubled.
Layton produced seven strikeouts over four frames to collect the win. Stuchell added four punchouts in two hitless innings. Mongelluzo earned the save in the seventh.
Tanner Kobal collected two of O’s three hits. Lance Westover went all seven innings for O, tallying six strikeouts.
Laurel Auto Group 12, Smith Transport 2 (6): Dallas Hite (3-for-4), Logan Kasper (3-for-4) and Chris Miller (3-for-3) each collected three hits to lead Laurel Auto Group to a victory in Wednesday’s late game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
Laurel Auto pounded out four runs each in the second and third innings, scoring a single tally in the sixth to win via mercy rule.
Hite doubled, homered, drove in three bases, stole three bases and scored two runs. Kasper also plated three runs. Miller doubled and scored two runs. Ryan Weaver doubled twice.
John Caldwell went 2-for-2 with a double for Smith Transport. Chance Satcho and Chase Vargo each tripled.
Nick Lagnese went all six innings for Laurel Auto (4-2), striking out four batters.
Western Pennsylvania
Hollidaysburg 5, St. Michael 0: In Hollidaysburg, the hosts tallied two runs in the first inning and three in second to improve to 5-0 with a victory over the Saints.
Evan Shale, Nate Sell and Lucas Muffie combined on a six-hit shutout, striking out three batters each for Hollidaysburg. Braden Callahan, Muffie and Sale all doubled for the home squad. Callahan, Donnie Moyer and Muffie each produced one RBI.
Seth Richardson collected three hits and two doubles to lead the Saints (0-2) offense.
The right-hander also struck out eight batters on the mound.
Somerset 8, Nanty Glo 5: In Nanty Glo, Dakota Kennell amassed eight strikeouts on the mound and aided his cause with two hits to lead the Businessmen past Nanty Glo/X-Cel Physical Therapy.
Matthew Blubaugh produced two hits and three RBIs for Somerset (2-2). Eli Burtner added two hits.
Brandon Frank led Nanty Glo (0-1) with a 3-for-3 performance, which included a double. Jack Wurm doubled and provided two RBIs. Payden Pavic drove in two runs.
