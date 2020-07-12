Johnstown Collegiate
Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors 9, Laurel Auto Group 3 (5): Paul Carpenter tallied four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning on Friday to earn a shortened victory at Sargent's Stadium at the Point.
Friday’s game was deemed complete when the visiting team (Laurel Auto) batted in the top of the fifth. The contest was originally started on June 22.
Brian Wicker went 2-for-2 with a walk to lead first-place Paul Carpenter (14-2). Josh Spiegel doubled and scored three runs. Justin Wright drove in two runs.
Bobby Kusinsky struck out the side in the third to notch the victory in relief.
Logan Kasper plated two runs for Laurel Auto (8-8), which was held to three hits.
Western Pennsylvania
St. Michael 12, Somerset 2 (6): In St. Michael, the Saints took advantage of 15 walks to score in every inning and defeat the Businessmen in Saturday’s truncated game.
Seth Richardson collected two hits, including a triple, and two runs for St. Michael (5-5). Sam Cobaugh scored three times, stole two bases, drove in two runs and drew three walks. Brycen Rearick drove in two runs. Adam Cecere tripled, scored twice and plated a run.
Tyler Alexander struck out three batters over 2 2/3 perfect innings in relief for St. Michael.
Brycen Sechler and Daniel Yoder both scored a run for Somerset (5-5), which finished with two hits. Brody Close drove in a run.
