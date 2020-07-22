Johnstown Collegiate
Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors 3, Martella’s Pharmacy 1: Bryon Layton and Bobby Kusinsky combined to strike out 13 batters and limited Martella’s to five hits and one run as Paul Carpenter prevailed in Wednesday’s late game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
Paul Carpenter is now 3-2 against Martella’s in the season series. PCCA has a two-game lead over Martella’s in the standings.
Paul Carpenter scored three runs in the second inning. Connor Bannias’ two-run single put PCCA up 2-0. Austin Homer added an RBI groundout. Bannias and Tyler Horvat (stolen base, run) both provided two hits.
Layton fanned nine batters over the first five innings for the victory. Kusinsky punched out four batters for the two-inning save.
Adam Cecere led Martella’s with two hits, including a triple. Grant Norris scored the team’s lone run on Troy Emert’s RBI single in the second.
Jake Ansell tossed three innings of scoreless relief for Martella’s.
Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors 8, “O” 1: Paul Carpenter tallied six runs in the fifth inning to break open a 1-0 game in Wedneday’s early game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
Carter Chinn (double, two RBIs) and Matt Wicker (triple) both provided two hits for Paul Carpenter. Bannias, Homer and Justin Wright all doubled.
Homer, Christian Kubacka, Gaige Reighard, Josh Spiegel and Wicker all drove in a run. Horvat fanned eight batters over five shutout innings, which included only one hit.
Corey Cavalier led O with two doubles and an RBI. Jake Shope scored the team’s lone run in the sixth.
Western Pennsylvania
Bedford 12, Somerset 0 (5): In Bedford, Trenten Mellott struck out four batters in a two-hitter while the Hurricanes scored nine runs in the fourth inning to win a shortened contest on Wednesday.
Andrew Lazor provided two hits and four RBIs for Bedford. Karson Reffner added two hits. Jared College, Jared Dowey and Joey Knootz all scored twice for Bedford. Isaac Whysong doubled and drove in three runs. Drew Hall plated two runs.
Dakota Kennell and Ryan Wilmotte (double) chipped in a hit each for Somerset.
