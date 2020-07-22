Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 82F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 69F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.