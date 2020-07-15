Johnstown Collegiate
“0” 4, Laurel Auto Group 3: With the potential tying run at third base, O reliever Nate Horner induced two straight pop ups to halt a bases-loaded jam and preserve a slim victory in Wednesday’s early game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
Jake Swank was intentionally walked to load the bases in the bottom of the seventh with one out. Horner earned the thrilling save. Both teams scored two runs in the first inning. O added single runs in the third and fifth frames.
Corey Cavalier (double), Chasen Claus and Jayke Saiani all drove in a run each for O. Jake Shope stole two bases for the victors. Ryan Shirley went six innings and permitted three runs for the victory.
Dallas Hite (double) and Chris Miller both provided two hits for Laurel Auto. Austin Brown drove in two runs.
Martella’s Pharmacy 12, “0” 0 (5): Troy Emert tossed a four-hit shutout, racking up seven strikeouts and only one walk for Martella’s in Wednesday’s late game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
Ryne Wallace tripled and drove in three runs for Martella’s, which received two hits and two RBIs from Brian Yetter, who doubled. Adam Cecere tripled and plated two runs. Zach Mancz also drove in two runs.
Grant Norris doubled and scored three times. Jake Ansell and Boston Bradley both scored twice. Martella’s tallied eight runs in the third to create separation in a 4-0 game.
Claus, Tanner Kobal, Saiani and Shope all had singles for O.
Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors 9, Smith Transport 5: Mario Disso collected two extra-base hits and Josh Spiegel homered to lead Paul Carpenter to victory in Wednesday’s late game at Roxbury Park.
Disson doubled, tripled and plated four runs. Spiegel finished with two hits, two runs, two walks and two RBIs. Justin Wright doubled and drove in two runs. Christian Kubacka added two hits and two runs. Austin Homer scored twice.
PCCA padded its lead with three runs in the seventh. Nate Davis struck out eight batters in three innings, allowing one unearned run.
Devin Kretchman, Sullivan Schueltz and Logan Webb (double) all produced two hits for Smith Transport. Bobby Marsh homered, drove in two runs and scored three runs. Kretchman finished with two RBIs.
Western Pennsylvania
St. Michael 7, Ebensburg 0: In Revloc, Seth Richardson threw his second consecutive four-hit shutout to lead the Saints past Ebensburg.
Richardson went all seven innings, scattering four singles, striking out 10 batters without walking a batter on his 88 pitches, 66 went for strikes.
Over his past two starts, Richardson has racked up 22 punchouts and has not permitted a run in 14 frames. He has allowed just eight hits.
Sam Cobaugh went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a triple for St. Michael (6-5). Brad Madigan added two hits, including a double, two runs scored and an RBI. Josh Blanchetti and Zach Myers also drove in a run each.
St. Michael tallied five runs in the fifth to break open a tight 1-0 contest.
Corey Roberts collected two hits for Ebensburg (2-11).
Bedford 9, Claysburg 3 (6): In Bedford, the Hurricanes erupted for eight runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to erase a late deficit and prevail.
No complete stats were available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.