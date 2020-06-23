Johnstown Collegiate
Martella’s Pharmacy 14, Smith Transport 1: Ryne Wallace drove in three runs and three Martella’s pitchers combined on a one-hitter in Tuesday’s triumph in the early game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
Martella’s scored seven runs in the fourth to break open a 1-0 game. Ten of its runs were unearned.
Luke Hudson and Brian Yetter (double) both produced two hits. Nick Gooden tripled.
Brendon Bair retired all nine batters he faced, striking out six for Martella’s (5-0). Matt Mosholder earned the victory after completing three frames.
Wallace pitched a perfect seventh.
Chase Vargo provided Smith Transport’s lone hit and RBI with a run-scoring double in the fourth. Camden Moors scored the lone run.
Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors 5, Smith Transport 1: Justin Wright amassed two hits and two RBIs to lead Paul Carpenter to a victory during Tuesday’s late game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
Tyler Horvat struck out five batters over four innings for Paul Carpenter (4-0). Connor Bannias added two hits. Josh Spiegel doubled.
Devin Kretchman, Sullivan Schueltz and Vargo each doubled for Smith Transport (0-5).
Monday
Martella’s Pharmacy 3, Smith Transport 2: Gooden hit a two-out, walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh inning, his team’s lone hit of the game, as Martella’s Pharmacy remained unbeaten in the early game at Sargent’s Stadium on Monday.
Smith Transport held a 2-1 advantage heading into the bottom of the seventh, but the Pharmacy scored a pair of unearned runs to pick up its fourth victory.
Martella’s Zach Mancz reached on an error to start the rally by reaching second base. Pinch runner Bair scored on Adam Cecere’s sacrifice fly to center field.
With two outs, Yetter and Grant Norris drew walks before Gooden ripped a ball down the third-base line and into left field.
Kaulten Kreger, Reese Kennell, Spencer Hockensmith and Moors had combined on a no-hitter up until Gooden’s game-winning hit.
Smith Transport’s Joe Kovachick tripled and scored a run. Evan Becquet tripled and drove in a run. Chase Satcho went 2-for-3 with a run and one run batted in.
Western Pennsylvania
Bedford 10, Ebensburg 1: In Revloc, Andrew Lazor went 3-for-3 with two runs, a triple and three RBIs to lead the Hurricanes to victory.
Bedford (2-1) led 4-0 before tallying five runs in the sixth. Karson Reffner added three hits and two RBIs.
Bedford’s pitching staff limited Ebensburg to three hits. Lucas Nicodemus struck out four batters in two innings. Rhett Frazier punched out three batters in two frames. Jared Dowey produced seven strikeouts over the final three innings.
Ebensburg fell to 1-1. Logan Gottshall, Zach Malay and Reece Werner all contributed one hit.
Hollidaysburg 13, Somerset 2 (5): In Hollidaysburg, Matt Moyer provided three hits in a combined four-hitter from hurlers Erik Rhodes and Nic Peterson as the hosts defeated the Businessmen.
Donnie Moyer and Lucas Muffie both added two hits for Hollidaysburg (4-0), which scored five runs in the first and added six more in the fourth for a truncated victory.
Somerset fell to 1-2.
