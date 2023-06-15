Johnstown Collegiate
Mainline Pharmacy 4, O 3: Griffin Madden homered and drove in two runs, while Alex Glumac (double, two runs) and Karson Reffner each contributed two knocks as Mainline Pharmacy scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the seventh to edge O in Thursday’s early game at Roxbury Park.
Reffner’s RBI single in the seventh forced a 3-all tie. Ty Galusky was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to force in the winning run.
Mainline Pharmacy’s Rodney Shultz fanned seven batters and allowed two earned runs over 41/3 innings. Aiden Coleman struck out six batters over the final 22/3 frames for the victory.
O’s Tyler Cote finished 3-for-3. Cote and Connor Helm each drove in a run. Andrew Root compiled six strikeouts over 61/3 innings.
The Hill Group 8, Mainline Pharmacy 1: Graham Spitz doubled among his two hits and plated three runs, while Wes Athey homered and drove in two runs as The Hill Group defeated Mainline Pharmacy in the late game at Roxbury Park.
Spitz earned the victory on the mound, striking out two batters over two scoreless innings in relief. Brandon Yanity struck out five over five innings. The Hill Group, which drew 11 walks as a team, broke open a 1-all game with seven runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Mainline Pharmacy’s Griffin Madden tripled and plated a run. Ben Tomb struck out nine batters and walked six over three innings.
Laurel Auto Group 4, Martella’s Pharmacy 2: In Cresson, Neo Miller (double) and Wade Plowman each provided two hits, while Cam Colwell drove in two runs to lead Laurel Auto Group over Martella’s Pharmacy at Mount Aloysius College.
Laurel Auto Group’s John Luke Bailey allowed two runs over six innings to earn the victory. The first-place team tallied three runs in the third.
Martella’s Pharmacy’s Steve Budash went 2-for-2. Jared Dowey tripled and stole two bases. Hunter Smith finished with two stolen bases.
American Legion
Hollidaysburg 5, St. Michael 0: In Sidman, Landon Perry struck out six batters and walked one in a four-hit shutout to lead the visitors over the Saints.
Hollidaysburg (4-0) scored four runs in the sixth and one more in the seventh. Bradey Michaels and Tucker Rossman each collected two hits. Cole Hartman scored twice and drove in a run.
Tyler Orris tripled for 4-1 St. Michael.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.