Johnstown Collegiate
Laurel Auto Group 11, Smith Transport 3 (3): Jake Swank went 3-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored as Laurel Auto won its sixth straight game in a shortened contest at Roxbury Park.
Smith Transport elected to forfeit the rest of the game after the bottom of the third inning due to a shortage of pitchers.
Austin Brown (two RBIs) and Dallas Hite (three runs, two stolen bases) both collected two hits for Laurel Auto (5-2), which tallied eight runs in the first. Logan Kasper, Austin Price (double) and Ryan Weaver drove in two runs. Julius Thomas tossed all three innings.
Bobby Marsh, Chance Satcho and Chase Vargo (double) all produced one RBI for Smith Transport. Evan Becquet doubled.
Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors 11, "O" 3: In the early game at Sargent’s Stadium, Paul Carpenter collected 12 hits, including three by Matt Wicker in a one-sided win over O.
Wicker had a two-run triple and a solo homer among his hits. Justin Wright hit a home run, Carter Chinn doubled and Mario Disso had two hits for Paul Carpenter, which improved to 7-0 with a 9-2 victory in Thursday’s late game against Martella’s Pharmacy.
Devin Renzi pitched five innings, striking out four and walking one, for the win.
O was led by Cam Banjak and Dan Leiford, who each had two hits. Chasen Claus tripled, and Tanner Kobal and Lance Westover each doubled.
