Laurel Auto Group 2, O 1: In Ebensburg, Riley Brendel drove in two runs and provided his team’s only hit as Laurel Auto Group edged O to forge a first-place tie atop the league at Central Cambria High School on Thursday.
Laurel Auto Group’s Evan Rossi fanned five batters and allowed one unearned run over six innings. Ethan Boring struck out two batters in the seventh to earn the save.
O’s Matt Luchovick provided two hits. Ty Ryen allowed two runs over five innings.
Brycen Sechler struck out two batters over the final two innings.
Martella’s Pharmacy 10, The Hill Group 0 (5): Austin Lewis fired a one-hit abbreviated shutout and fanned six batters to lead Martella’s Pharmacy to victory in the early game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
Hunter Smith went 2-for-2 with two RBIs and two stolen bases to lead Martella’s Pharmacy. Zach Ramach doubled and drove home a pair of runs. Jared Dowey (two runs), Garrett Greco (two stolen bases, two runs) and Andrew Weaver (two stolen bases) also doubled. Tyler Alexander and Nick Fleming each scored twice.
Wes Athey recorded The Hill Group’s lone hit.
Mainline Pharmacy 18, The Hill Group 1 (5): Devon Boyles homered among his two hits and drove in six runs, while Griffin Madden was a single short of the cyle with five RBIs to lead Mainline Pharmacy over The Hill Group in the late game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
The top four hitters in the Mainline Pharmacy lineup provided three hits and three runs each to highlight an 18-knock attack. Alex Glumac, Karson Reffner (double, two RBIs) and Erik Rhodes each provided three hits. Rodney Shultz fanned five batters and allowed one single over three innings. He added two hits, three runs and two RBIs. Ty Galusky tripled.
Wes Athey and Carson Modrak each singled for The Hill Group. Sidric Grove drove in a run.
