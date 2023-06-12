Baseball
Johnstown Collegiate
Tuesday
Laurel Auto Group 8, O 4: Brady Yard went 3-for-3 with a double, two runs and a run batted in as Laurel Auto Group topped O in the early game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
Laurel Auto Group’s Wade Plowman drove in three runs. Nick Roell and Chris Slatt each collected two knocks. Neo Miller and Roell chipped in a double apiece. Cam Colwell stole three bases.
O’s Josh Gerken finished 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Chase Palmer produced two hits, and Derek Hald doubled.
Martella’s Pharmacy 6, The Hill Group 2: In Ebensburg, Jared Dowey and Jack Messina each produced two hits as Martella’s Pharmacy upended The Hill Group at Central Cambria High School.
Nick Fleming doubled and drove in a run. Steve Budash drove in two runs, and Tyler Alexander struck out six batters over 3 2/3 scoreless innings of relief to earn the victory.
The Hill Group’s Tyler Weber collected two hits.
Monday
The Hill Group 4, Mainline Pharmacy 3: In Ebensburg, Connor Lindsey had two doubles and drove in three runs as The Hill Group earned a comeback victory.
Mainline Pharmacy took a 3-0 first inning advantage at Central Cambria High School. But The Hill Group tallied two runs in both the second and sixth innings.
Carson Modrak had two hits with one run and one run batted in for The Hill Group.
Mainline Pharmacy’s Alex Glumac had a double and scored a run.
Laurel Auto Group 6, O 5 (8): In Monday’s early game at Sargent’s Stadium, Chris Slatt hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the eighth inning as Laurel Auto Group outlasted O.
Jackson Kozlovac had a double for Laurel Auto Group. Nick Roell and Wade Plowman each ahd a hit and drove in two runs for the winners.
Devin Kreger had a home run and two RBIs for O. Branden Kanick had two hits. Matt Luchovick and had a double and two RBIs, and Anthony Maseto doubled for O.
Laurel Auto Group 9, Martella’s Pharmacy 5: Chris Slatt provided a three-run homer over the center field wall to highlight a four-run fifth inning as Laurel Auto Group defeated Martella’s Pharmacy in the late game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
Laurel Auto Group’s Jackson Kozlovac went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored. Neo Miller (two stolen bases, double, three runs), Nick Roell and Slatt each finished with two hits. Cam Colwell doubled and drove in two runs.
Steve Budash went 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored to lead Martella’s Pharmacy. Hunter Smith scored twice, and Tyler Alexander stole two bases.
American Legion
Monday
Richland 7, Nanty Glo 6: Cole Strick went 2-for-2 with a triple, a home run, two sacrifice flies, two runs and three RBIs to lead the 56ers over the Vikings.
Richland scored the game’s final five runs to erase a 6-2 deficit. Richland’s Ty Stawarz doubled among his two hits and went the distance on the mound, striking out eight batters and allowing two earned runs.
Nanty Glo’s Greg Schilling drove in two runs. Skyler Hauck doubled and scored twice. Jake Noble tripled, and Collin Nedrich stole two bases.
