Johnstown Collegiate
Laurel Auto Group 7, “O” 1: Jake Swank went 4-for-4 with a double and three RBIs to complement Chris Hasse’s complete game in Wednesday’s late game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
Laurel Auto Group (8-6) tallied three runs each in the fifth and seventh innings to break a 1-all tie.
Hasse scatted six hits, including five singles, as he went all seven innings, the first for an LAG pitcher this year, while totaling just 86 pitches, 58 of those for strikes. Laurel Auto Group turned two double plays behind Hasse and did not commit an error. Mason Akers played a strong game at third base, according to manager Jim Skiles.
Will Miller went 3-for-4 with an RBI and run scored for third-place LAG. Logan Kasper collected two hits, including a double and triple, and two RBIs. Chris Miller doubled, stole a base and scored twice.
Lance Westover doubled and drove a run home for O (3-11). Chasen Claus scored the lone run.
Western Pennsylvania
Hollidaysburg 9, Ebensburg 8 (8): In Revloc, Landon Meadows knocked in Nate Sell for the game-winning run in the bottom of the eighth inning to win a suspended game.
Evan Becquet led Ebensburg with three hits, including a double. Nick Burkhart and Ethan Frank each tallied two hits. Becquet, Burkhart, Logan Gottshall and Colton Lane all drove in a run.
Ebensburg scored three runs in the top of the seventh to lead 8-7. Hollidaysburg tallied a run in the bottom half to send the game into extra innings.
Donnie Moyer (three RBIs, double), Erik Rhodes (double) and Sell (two RBIs) each posted two-hit games for Hollidaysburg.
Hollidaysburg 8, Ebensburg 7: In Revloc, winning pitcher Rhodes posted two hits to help his own cause as Hollidaysburg earned its second one-run victory over Ebensburg in the same day.
Zac Barton (double, two RBIs) and Matt Moyer (triple) both produced two hits for Hollidaysburg (8-2).
Brayden Mennett drove in two runs for Ebensburg, which scored five runs in the bottom of the first to lead 5-0.
Hollidaysburg clawed back with two runs in the second and four in the fifth to lead 7-6.
