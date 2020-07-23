Johnstown Collegiate
Martella’s Pharmacy 9, Laurel Auto Group 7 (8): Adam Cecere blasted a two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning to help Martella’s prevail in Friday’s game at Roxbury Park.
Cecere finished 2-for-2 with two walks, three runs, a double and three RBIs. Boston Bradley scored two runs and also homered for Martella’s.
Martella’s trailed 7-2 after the third inning. The Pharmacy tallied seven unanswered runs, including two each in the seventh and eighth innings to triumph.
Zach Ramach’s two-out, two-run single in the bottom of the seventh extended the game into extra innings. Brendon Bair tossed five scoreless innings in relief to earn the victory, striking out seven batters.
Nick Lagnese led Laurel Auto with a 3-for-3 performance with two RBIs. Masen Akers (two runs) and Austin Price both contributed two hits. Dallas Hite drove in a pair of runs.
Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors 14, “O” 3 (5): The league leaders tallied five runs each in the first and fourth innings to earn a victory that was suspended from Thursday in the early game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
Connor Bannias (double) went 2-for-3 with three RBIs for Paul Carpenter. Bobby Kusinsky (triple) and Tyler Horvat both drove in two runs. Horvat (double), Kusinsky, Gaige Reighard, Josh Spiegel (double) and Justin Wright all scored twice. Austin Homer tripled.
Hayden Ford fanned seven batters over three innings for PCCA, earning the victory.
Corey Cavalier led O with two hits. Chasen Claus blasted a two-run homer. Cole Maranowski plated the other O run.
Smith Transport 6, “O” 4: Smith Transport scored single runs in the fifth and sixth innings to break a 4-all tie and earn a victory in Friday’s late game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
Bobby Marsh provided a double, triple, an RBI and two runs for Smith Transport. Sullivan Schueltz and Logan Webb doubled. Camden Moors tripled and scored twice.
Luke Schrock earned the victory, going five innings. Bryce Kretchman pitched two scoreless frames for the save.
Cavalier (two doubles) and Zach Malay both added two hits and an RBI for O.
Western Pennsylvania
St. Michael 4, Somerset 2: In Somerset, Zach Myers struck out 12 batters as the Saints defeated the Businessmen.
Myers went five innings and allowed two runs. Seth Richardson pitched the final two innings to earn the save. Richardson also stole two bases and scored twice.
Chase Hudson doubled and plated a run for St. Michael. Dylan Kundrod and Myers both drove in a run for the Saints.
Ryan Wilmotte went 3-for-4 with a double for Somerset. Patrick (two RBIs) and Daniel Yoder added two hits for the Businessmen. Brody Close doubled.
