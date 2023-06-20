Baseball
Johnstown Collegiate
Tuesday
Martella’s Pharmacy 8, The Hill Group 3: In the early game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point, Steve Budash went 3-for-3 with one run scored and three RBIs as Martella’s defeated The Hill Group.
Haden Sierocky and Jack Messina each had two hits, including a double, for Martella’s Pharmacy (8-6). Konnor Pittman had two hits.
Tyler Alexander doubled for the Pharmacy. Jared Dowey pitched 52/3 innnings, with seven strikeouts and one walk, while Owen McDermott closed the game on the mound.
The Hill Group (3-10) had nine hits, with six going for extra bases, including a triple by Sidric Grove and doubles by Jace Irvin, Graham Spitz, Tyler Weber, Brandon Yanity and Logan Short, who was 3-for-4 with one run batted in.
Monday
Laurel Auto Group 3, O 2: At Roxbury Park, Brady Yard went 3-for-3 with a double and a homer as Laurel Auto Group edged O.
Laurel Auto’s Luke Treloar pitched a strong 42/3 innings, allowing a pair of runs, and relievers Hayden Mallin and Ethan Boring finished on the mound without allowing a run.
Mallin picked up the win in 11/3 innings of work, and Boring tossed a clean seventh.
Chris Slatt had a double and two RBIs, and Michael Gregos doubled for Laurel Auto.
O pitcher Jake Kramer tossed six innings, striking out nine and walking two while alloing seven hits and three runs.
Jake Bredl had two hits, including a double, and Tyler Cote doubled for O.
Martella’s Pharmacy 11, Mainline Pharmacy 2: In the late game at Roxbury Park, Hunter Smith had two hits, including a double and two runs scored, as Martella’s Pharmacy outslugged Mainline Pharmacy.
Jack Messina, Nick Fleming and Konnor Pittman each had two hits as Martella’s had 12 hits. Pittman drove in three runs.
Ty Galusky had two hits for Mainline Pharmacy. Erik Rhodes and Devon Boyles each hit a double.
American Legion
Monday
Bedford 10, Richland 3: In Bedford, Eion Snider, Calvin Iseminger, Joey Huxta and Reece Musselman each had two hits as the Hurricanes pulled away from the 56ers.
Gable tripled and drove in two runs. Iseminger and Huxta each drove in two runs.
Jonah Horner and Ethan Kaminsky each had two hits for Richland. Kyler Smith and Kaminsky each doubled, with Kaminsky driving in a pair.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.