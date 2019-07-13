Legion
Bedford 9, St. Michael 8: In Bedford, Nate Semanek produced the game-tying RBI single in the bottom of the seventh, and later scored on a throwing error to lead Bedford to a 9-8 come-from-behind victory over St. Michael to sweep the Cambria County American Legion League best-of-3 semifinal series on Saturday.
Semanek drove home Ryan Mowry with one out and moved to second base on the throw home in the seventh. After moving to third on a groundout, Semanek scored on an inaccurate throw from the catcher back to the pitcher.
The Hurricanes will meet Claysburg, a 9-0 victor over Somerset, in the league title game set for 5:30 p.m. Monday at Claysburg. No other details were reported from the Claysburg-Somerset matchup.
Bedford advances to the Region 7 Tournament, which begins Friday in DuBois. Drew Hall (two stolen bases) and Mowry each had two knocks. Semanek and Mercury Swaim both drove in a pair of runs. Mowry and Semanek scored two runs each.
St. Michael, which left 10 runners on base, erased a 7-4 deficit with four runs in the top of the fifth.
Nick Peretin and Seth Richardson each produced two hits, with Richardson adding three runs, two stolen bases and a double. Sammy Cobaugh, Drew Mehall and Peretin each plated two runs.
Johnstown Collegiate
Martella's Pharmacy 4-0, Paul Carpenter 0-1: The top two teams in the Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League, Martella’s Pharmacy and Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors, split a doubleheader on Friday at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point. Martella’s took the first game by a 4-0 score, with Paul Carpenter regrouping to win 1-0.
In the first game, Martella’s Jake Ansell allowed three singles in six shutout frames, totaling four strikeouts. George Coyle doubled and drove home two runs. Jack Oberdorf tripled. Both teams combined for just six hits.
Ben Maudie, Vinny Rauso and Cameron Spencer produced Paul Carpenter’s lone hits.
In Game 2, Corey Fogle’s two-out RBI double in the bottom of the first proved to be the only scoring of the contest. Fogle closed the game out with 1 2/3 scoreless innings to earn the save. Aaron Blake fired five shutout innings and struck out five batters in a two-hitter.
Tyler Mulhollen fanned nine batters in 4 2/3 innings for Martella’s, which had a 4-2 edge in hits.
Pony
Martella’s Pharmacy 8, Cleveland 2: In Boardman, Ohio, Martella’s Pharmacy produced a pair of three-run innings in the fifth and sixth innings to break open a tight game and defeat Cleveland 8-2 in a 13-under Pony World Series Regional contest on Saturday.
Zack Petree struck out nine batters and did not walk a batter in his complete game victory.
Easton Semelsberger scored three runs and recorded a knock. Connor Yoder blasted a solo home run and finished with two RBIs. Mason Pfeil added two hits. Ethan Janidlo and Bryce Roberts drove in a run each.
