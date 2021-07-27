The Johnstown Mill Rats broke open a one-run game with by scoring five times in the eighth inning on their way to a 10-4 victory over the West Virginia Miners at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point on Tuesday.
The Mill Rats, who have won three straight games, climbed into first place in the Prospect League’s Ohio River Valley Division second-half standings.
The Mill Rats needed to use small ball to inch ahead of the Miners in what was a nip-and-tuck battle until the Johnstown outburst in the eighth. Johnstown received seven strong innings from its bullpen, recorded four double plays on defense, and stole three bases on offense.
Johnstown manager Parker Lynn appreciated his team accomplishing the little things before the bats took over in the eighth.
“Up until that big inning, that’s playoff baseball and those are the kind of games we’ve seen the last three or four nights at the tail end of last week and obviously the start of this week,” Lynn said. “When you’re in close ballgames 3-2, 4-3, or whatever it was, the little things are the big things that matter.”
Johnstown took its first lead of the game in the sixth inning. Trey Lipscomb and Ben Newbert got things going with back-to-back singles. An error brought home Lipscomb, while Newbert came home on a sacrifice fly from Pete Capobianco to give Johnstown a 3-2 lead.
West Virginia quickly regained the lead in the top half of the seventh highlighted by an RBI double from Richard Ortiz.
Small ball helped the Mill Rats to get into the lead. D.J. Alexander led off with a single and advanced to third on a Christian Scott base hit. Scott subsequently stole second base, one of three steals for the University of Tennessee product.
Lipscomb, a teammate of Scott’s at Tennessee, and Newbert brought home both runners on consecutive sacrifice flies.
Lynn likes the brand of baseball Scott and Lipscomb have brought to his team in this second half.
“(Scott’s) a high-level baseball player, he and Trey both,” Lynn said. “They’re high-level baseball players and I think one day we’re going to be seeing both of them at the next level. With our guys seeing them play the way they do, it raises their game play. So with those guys setting the example with their speed and their baseball IQ, it really raises the baseball IQ of our entire team.”
Johnstown was not out of the woods yet. Mill Rats reliever Gabe Mallo walked the first two runners in the top of the eighth, but managed to work himself out of the jam to preserve the lead.
“This second half our bullpen has been outstanding,” Lynn said. “Especially compared to the last half and now we’re rolling guys out there that we know we’re confident that get that done with the defense we have and the confidence we have with our back end bullpen and defense is tremendous.”
In the bottom half of the eighth, Johnstown sent 10 men to the plate and scored five runs. The inning was highlighted by a two-run double from Alexander, followed by an RBI triple from Scott.
The Johnstown centerfielder finished 4-for-5 with three runs scored. His speed played a pivotal role for the Mill Rats.
“Everyday it’s something I work on, and I feel like my speed can help this team in all aspects as well as my team back home,” he said.
The Mill Rats will continue their four-game homestead on Wednesday against West Virginia and will wake up with a half-game lead over the Chillicothe Paints for first place.
“We’re coming together pretty well,” said Scott. “It’s getting toward the end of the season so we’re starting to play more serious baseball. So I feel like we’re all clicking and on all four cylinders.”
